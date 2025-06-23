Who Backs Iran And Who Stands With Israel? Israel-Iran Conflict Deepens Geopolitical Divide

The long-running tensions between Israel and Iran exploded into something much bigger on Sunday—and the reason? The United States jumped in. US military jets bombed three major nuclear sites inside Iran, taking the fight to a whole new level.

As expected, Israel didn’t waste time praising President Donald Trump for the strikes. Iran, however, reacted with fury and warned that this was just the beginning of what it promised would be a much stronger response.

World leaders across the globe called for calm, but honestly, the big question now is — if this turns into an all-out war, who’s going to stand with whom?

Iran Promises to Hit Back Even Harder

Iran’s message after the US strikes was loud and clear — it’s not backing down. Officials in Tehran said they’re planning to strike back, not just through direct attacks, but also with help from their network of armed allies spread across the region.

Iran has been using this method for years — letting its allied groups do the fighting on its behalf. But now that Israel and the US are directly involved, the stakes have never been higher.

Iran’s Militant Allies: Still a Threat or Fading Fast?

Iran’s strongest support system in the region has always been what’s known as the “axis of resistance.” This includes groups like Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Gaza, the PMF in Iraq, and the Houthis in Yemen.

But let’s be real — that alliance doesn’t pack the same punch it used to. Hamas has lost a lot of ground since the Israel-Hamas war started back in 2023. Hezbollah’s been getting hit hard too, with Israel striking its bases for months now.

Iran also used to back militias in Syria, but after President Bashar al-Assad was pushed out of power, Tehran lost most of its influence there.

That said, Iran still has serious control in places like Iraq, where it supports around 200,000 PMF fighters. The Houthis in Yemen — about the same number — are also ready to jump in and cause trouble for Israel and its allies if needed.

Russia and China Back Iran – But Only Politically

Besides its militant allies, Iran still has two major world powers in its corner: Russia and China. After the US bombed Iran’s nuclear facilities, both countries slammed the move.

China called it “a dangerous turning point.” Russia went even further, with its UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia saying, “The US has opened a Pandora’s box” and warning that “no one knows what new catastrophes and suffering it will bring.”

Strong words — but don’t expect either country to send in troops. Analysts say it’s unlikely Russia or China will actually get involved in the fighting. Russia is trying to keep things cool with Trump’s administration, and China just doesn’t want to get dragged into the mess in the Middle East.

Even when Syria fell apart years ago, and Russia had a close ally there, it stayed mostly on the sidelines. So, it’s likely that pattern will continue.

Israel’s Support System: US and G7 Stand Strong

On the other side, Israel is not standing alone. The United States has fully backed it since the first Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites on June 13. And now, the US is not just backing — it’s bombing too.

In addition to the US, Israel has the support of all G7 countries — that’s Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US. A few days before the US launched its own strikes, the G7 leaders released a statement showing full support.

“We affirm that Israel has a right to defend itself. We reiterate our support for the security of Israel,” they said.

Tensions Over Nukes Could Drag the Whole Region Into War

At the center of all this chaos is Iran’s nuclear program. Israel and the US believe Iran is secretly building nuclear weapons. Iran denies it and says it only wants nuclear energy for peaceful use.

But regardless of who’s right, the fight has already escalated. And now, with powerful militaries, armed groups, and global powers reacting, the danger is real: this could snowball into a full-scale war that pulls in countries across the region — and possibly beyond.