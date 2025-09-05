Who is Anutin Charnvirakul? Meet the 58-Year-Old Bhumjaithai Party Leader Chosen Thailand PM

Anutin Charnvirakul, the 58-year-old head of the Bhumjaithai party, was on Friday elected as Thailand’s prime minister by the country’s parliament, marking the third change in leadership in just two years, news agency Reuters reported. Charnvirakul has been nicknamed ‘Noo,’ which means mouse in Thai.

From Business Roots to Political Leader

According to the report, Anutin belongs to a powerful family with deep political and business ties. His father Chavarat Charnvirakul is a businessman and politician who even served as caretaker prime minister. The family’s construction firm – Stecon Group – is known for having built the parliament buildings in Bangkok.

Anutin’s political journey began with the Thai Rak Thai, a party founded by former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra. He served briefly as deputy health minister and deputy commerce minister in 2004 before returning to the health ministry a year later.

However, his early political career saw a setback when the Thai Rak Thai was dissolved in 2007, which in turn saw the imposition of a five-year ban on his political activities.

Leading the Bhumjaithai Party

In 2012, Anutin returned to politics as the leader of the Bhumjaithai party, which has its base in northeastern Thailand. The party made significant gains, winning 70 seats in the 2023 elections.

Riding the Cannabis Wave

Known as a staunch royalist and conservative, Anutin, analysts say, appears to have gained widespread attention for spearheading the country’s cannabis decriminalisation campaign. The move reportedly sparked a surge of marijuana retailers across the country, earning him both praise and criticism.

Before assuming the role of prime minister, he also served as deputy premier and was Thailand’s COVID-19 response chief.

Swift Rise to Premiership

Anutin glided through the latest parliamentary vote to become prime minister, comfortably beating the candidate from the once-dominant Shinawatra family.

Anutin, reports suggest, is now poised to head a minority government, with the opposition People’s Party opting out of the coalition.

Notably, his election to the role of Thai PM comes as the country faces key economic challenges including weak consumer spending, tight credit and rising household debt.

Opposition Support Hinges on New Election Promise

The liberal opposition’s support was crucial to Anutin’s win, analysts say. Suggesting that extending all possible support to Anutin was about securing a fresh election, Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the People’s Party, reportedly said during the debate, “Today we open the door to an election and amending the constitution.”

“Today we don’t vote (for) Anutin to run the country, but we will vote for Anutin to dissolve parliament under the agreed time.”

