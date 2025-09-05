Thailand to Elect New PM Amid Political Chaos – How Will the Vote Unfold in Parliament?

Thailand’s parliament is set to vote on a new prime minister today, in the middle of political turmoil, broken alliances, and a struggling economy. The two leading contenders — Anutin Charnvirakul from the Bhumjaithai Party and Chaikasem Nitisiri from the ruling Pheu Thai Party — are racing to secure enough support in the 492-member lower house, news agency Reuters reported.

The development comes just days after Paetongtarn Shinawatra was dismissed by the Constitutional Court. Her father Thaksin Shinawatra, who is known to have been a dominant force in Thai politics for over two decades, abruptly left the country for Dubai, the report said.

Anutin Emerges as Front-Runner

The 58-year-old , who is a former deputy PM and leader of the mid-sized Bhumjaithai party, appears to have taken full advantage of the power vacuum. After his party quit Pheu Thai’s alliance earlier this year, he began lobbying hard for support.

According to the report, he struck a surprise deal with the liberal People’s Party – the largest bloc in parliament – by promising to call a new election within four months. With his party’s 146 seats and 143 pledged votes from the People’s Party, Anutin seems poised to secure the win.

“I’m quite confident that Anutin will be elected as the next prime minister,” Rangsit University political science lecturer Wanwichit Boonprong told the news agency.

Pheu Thai Scrambles to Regain Control

Pheu Thai, which was once considered unbeatable in Thai elections, is in disarray. Its founder Thaksin Shinawatra, who recently returned from exile, flew back to Dubai on Thursday, raising questions about his influence and the party’s future.

With two of its prime ministerial nominees disqualified by court rulings, Pheu Thai has now fielded its last legal option: 77-year-old former attorney-general and ex-justice minister Chaikasem Nitisiri. Under Thailand’s 2017 constitution, parties can nominate only three PM candidates in any given election cycle.

Chaikasem has stayed under the radar since suffering a stroke during the 2023 campaign but recently re-emerged, claiming he’s ready to lead. “My health has significantly improved,” he reportedly said, while adding that he’s willing to serve if needed.

To rally support, Pheu Thai has vowed to call for an immediate election in case the party wins. However, the People’s Party has already rejected that offer, choosing to stick with Anutin.

What Happens If No One Wins?

To become PM, a candidate needs at least 247 votes — a majority of the 492-member lower house. If no one reaches that threshold, the house reconvenes and restarts the nomination process.

If a deadlock happens, it could trigger yet another round of political maneuvering. Pirapan Salirathavibhaga and Jurin Laksanawisit have been chosen for the fray. Some reports also suggest that Prayuth Chan-ocha, the general who led the 2014 coup and served as prime minister for nine years, could be brought back as a stabilising figure.

Acting PM Holds the Fort, For Now

Until a new PM is chosen, Phumtham Wechayachai – a veteran Pheu Thai figure – will remain acting prime minister.

“We are in a political crisis, and there is a need to find a common solution,” Phumtham said earlier this week, according to Reuters.

