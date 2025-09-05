LIVE TV
Home > World > US and Ecuador Near Deal to Send Asylum Seekers: Here's What We Know

US and Ecuador Near Deal to Send Asylum Seekers: Here’s What We Know

The US and Ecuador are finalising a deal to send asylum seekers to Ecuador, while also boosting cooperation on drug crime and gangs. Rubio announced new funding, terror designations for Ecuadorian gangs, and a security partnership.

The US is close to finalising a deal with Ecuador to send asylum seekers there, as both countries seek to deepen cooperation on drug crime, gangs and regional security. (Photo: X/@StateDept screengrab)
The US is close to finalising a deal with Ecuador to send asylum seekers there, as both countries seek to deepen cooperation on drug crime, gangs and regional security. (Photo: X/@StateDept screengrab)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: September 5, 2025 11:22:11 IST

The US is in the final stages of signing a new agreement with Ecuador that would allow Washington to send certain asylum seekers to the South American country, according to a report published by CNN on Thursday.

Safe Third Country Agreement in the Works

While the deal isn’t finalised yet, a senior US State Department official, while speaking during Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s visit to Ecuador, told the American media network that the agreement would go through the standard process involving both the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

“It is not 100% finished,” the official reportedly said, while stressing that the plan is still being chalked out.

Unlike previous deals with Central American nations, this one won’t include quotas or a specific number of individuals being sent, the report said.

“It is very case-by-case,” the US official added.

Clarifying that the US is not pushing for a quid-pro-quo arrangement with Ecuador, despite recent announcements of military aid and cooperation, the official further said, “We have a whole lot of different pieces in our relationship, and it is not a quid-pro-quo.”

No Transfer of Gang Members Like in El Salvador Deal

The official also clarified that unlike past Trump administration deals with El Salvador, there are currently no plans to deport alleged gang members to Ecuador as part of this agreement.

Ecuador’s Fight Against Gangs and Drug Trafficking

Underlining signs of progress despite violent crime being a major issue in Ecuador, the official told the publication, “You have got a government that really is all in now in trying to break the stranglehold that these gangs and cartels had on the country.”  

Rubio also praised Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa for his commitment to combatting organised crime, reportedly saying, “[Noboa] is a willing partner who has done more to take on drug traffickers in his country than any administration in the past.”

US Targets Ecuadorian Gangs with Terror Designation

On Thursday, Rubio announced the designation of two notorious Ecuadorian gangs — Los Lobos and Los Choneros — as foreign terrorist organisations.

“That brings with it all sorts of options in the United States to work in conjunction with the government of Ecuador in the future to stamp these groups out,” CNN quoted him as saying.

The designation allows the US to impose sanctions and share intelligence with Ecuador, potentially for “lethal operations.”

US to Provide Security Aid and Drones

According to the report, Rubio also revealed a $13.5 million security assistance package to help Ecuador improve internal security and fight crime. Additionally, USD six million will go toward unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for Ecuador’s Navy.










