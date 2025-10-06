Ardian acquires $2.9 billion Irish utility Energia, FT says

Oct 6 (Reuters) – French investment firm Ardian is acquiring one of Ireland's largest energy utilities Energia Group in a deal that values the Dublin-based firm at more than 2.5 billion euros ($2.93 billion), the Financial Times reported on Monday. Reuters could not immediately verify the report. ($1 = 0.8530 euros) (Reporting by Anusha Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

