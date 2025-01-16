Home
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Ashley Moody To Replace Marco Rubio As Florida’s Junior Senator

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has officially named Attorney General Ashley Moody as the state’s next junior senator, succeeding Marco Rubio, who is stepping down to join President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet as Secretary of State. The announcement came during a press conference held in Orlando on January 16, where DeSantis praised Moody’s dedication to conservative principles and her robust legal track record.

“Ashley Moody has consistently demonstrated her commitment to the values Floridians hold dear,” DeSantis said. Highlighting her tenure as Attorney General since 2019, DeSantis noted her work in combating illegal immigration, fighting the opioid epidemic, and taking a firm stand against human trafficking. He also applauded her for spearheading investigations and legal actions in support of Trump, including challenges to what he termed the weaponization of law enforcement against political opponents.

DeSantis emphasized Moody’s alignment with Trump’s agenda, particularly her efforts to combat lax border policies and her leadership in addressing significant legal challenges. “Florida deserves a senator who unapologetically defends conservative principles,” he said, adding that Moody is well-equipped to tackle the entrenched interests in Washington.

Moody’s Role and Future Elections

As a fifth-generation Floridian, Moody’s deep roots in the state and extensive legal experience as a prosecutor, judge, and Attorney General position her well for this new role. Her tenure as senator begins with a focus on advancing Trump’s America First policies, cutting federal spending, and ensuring strong support for law enforcement and border security.

Moody will serve in Rubio’s place until November 2026, when a special election will determine who completes the remainder of his term. If she chooses, Moody can also run for a full six-year Senate term in 2028, potentially solidifying her role in shaping Florida’s political future.

DeSantis concluded his remarks by expressing confidence in Moody’s ability to uphold the conservative values of Floridians, saying, “I know she will fight the good fight in Washington and play a pivotal role in delivering on President Trump’s vision for America.”

