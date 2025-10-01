LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > At This Place On Earth, Sun Refuses To Set For 76 Days, Can You Guess The Name?

At This Place On Earth, Sun Refuses To Set For 76 Days, Can You Guess The Name?

Imagine stepping outside at 12 am and still seeing bright daylight. For people living in certain parts of the world, this is not a fantasy but a real experience.

Representational image (Pixabay)
Representational image (Pixabay)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 1, 2025 13:52:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

At This Place On Earth, Sun Refuses To Set For 76 Days, Can You Guess The Name?

The world is full of mysteries, natural wonders, and breathtaking places that never fail to surprise us. Among them is a rare phenomenon that challenges one of the most basic rules of life, that night always follows day. But there is a place where the sun never sets.

This unusual natural wonder is known as the “Midnight Sun.” Imagine stepping outside at 12 am and still seeing bright daylight. For people living in certain parts of the world, this is not a fantasy but a real experience.

So, where is the only place on Earth where the sun does not set for 76 days? The answer is Norway. Between May and July, in regions of Norway that lie above the Arctic Circle, the sun does not dip below the horizon for nearly two and a half months. For 76 straight days, daylight continues without pause. During this period, the sun circles in the sky and shines even at midnight, creating a magical and surreal atmosphere.

This is why Norway is famously called the “Land of the Midnight Sun.” It is one of the few countries in the world where visitors can witness this incredible natural event in its longest form. Tourists from around the globe travel to Norway to experience what it feels like when night simply does not arrive.

But Norway is not the only country where this phenomenon happens. Other places in the Arctic Circle, such as Finland, Sweden, Iceland, Canada’s Nunavut, and Alaska in the United States, also experience the midnight sun. However, in these regions, the duration is much shorter compared to Norway’s continuous 76 days.

The midnight sun usually occurs between late May and late July, depending on the location. While this endless daylight can be difficult for some locals, as it disrupts sleep cycles, many celebrate it as a season of energy, outdoor activities, and festivals.

ALSO READ: This Place Is Offering A Permanent Residency, Indians Can Also Apply, Here’s How

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 1:52 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: norway

RELATED News

Bomb Explosion In Munich Suspends Oktoberfest Festival
BRIEF-Grodno Prelim. September Sales Revenue At 109.3 Mln Zlotys
Food For Sex, Women Pressured To Do Sexual Acts, Became Pregnant: Gaza Women Break Their Silence On Shocking Abuse
BRIEF-mPay App User Accounts At 1.87 Million As Of September 30
New Umrah Visa Rule 2025: Saudi Arabia Now Requires These Things For Mecca And Medina; Here’s What Indian Pilgrims Should Know

LATEST NEWS

Jitendra Vaswani’s BloggersIdeas launches AI Automation services to help businesses scale smarter
No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares
Sixers and Kicks train in Abu Dhabi ahead of pre-season matchups
Consortium Gifts Celebrates the Spirit of 2025 Diwali Gifting with ‘Aap Aur Aapke Apne’
Roadies’ Milind Chandwani Ties The Knot With Balika Vadhu Star Avika Gor, Love Story Unveiled!
Spooked by AI, Bollywood stars drag Google into fight for 'personality rights'
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 02, 2025, By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Difficult Situations At Work
Vijay Calls Off Political Tour After Karur Stampede Leaves 41 Dead
At This Place On Earth, Sun Refuses To Set For 76 Days, Can You Guess The Name?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

At This Place On Earth, Sun Refuses To Set For 76 Days, Can You Guess The Name?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

At This Place On Earth, Sun Refuses To Set For 76 Days, Can You Guess The Name?
At This Place On Earth, Sun Refuses To Set For 76 Days, Can You Guess The Name?
At This Place On Earth, Sun Refuses To Set For 76 Days, Can You Guess The Name?
At This Place On Earth, Sun Refuses To Set For 76 Days, Can You Guess The Name?

QUICK LINKS