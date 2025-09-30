LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > This Place Is Offering A Permanent Residency, Indians Can Also Apply, Here’s How

This Place Is Offering A Permanent Residency, Indians Can Also Apply, Here’s How

The country imposes no personal income tax, wealth tax, capital gains tax, or annual property tax for residents, making it one of the most financially attractive places to live.

Representational image (Pixabay)
Representational image (Pixabay)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 30, 2025 06:23:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

This Place Is Offering A Permanent Residency, Indians Can Also Apply, Here’s How

Monaco, the small yet luxurious country on the Mediterranean coast, is attracting attention from people around the world looking for permanent residency. Surrounded by France on three sides and the Mediterranean Sea on the fourth, Monaco is known for its wealth, high-quality lifestyle, and unique tax benefits. The country imposes no personal income tax, wealth tax, capital gains tax, or annual property tax for residents, making it one of the most financially attractive places to live.

Monaco offers permanent residency to those looking to live and work in the country. Residence cards are initially issued for one year and renewed annually for three years. After continuous genuine residence, residents can apply for longer-term permits, ultimately qualifying for a 10-year renewable Privileged Residence Permit. Having a Monaco residence also allows travel to the 26 Schengen zone countries.

Eligibility for Monaco residency is straightforward but requires certain conditions. Applicants must be over 16 years old, have accommodation in Monaco, hold a clean criminal record, and possess valid health insurance covering their stay. Non-EU/EEA nationals need a long-stay type D visa from a French consulate. Applicants must also show sufficient financial resources, with a minimum of around EUR 500,000 (approximately Rs 4.43 crore), often through bank deposits or proof of self-sufficiency.

The application process involves several steps. First, applicants should find a local partner or trusted advisor to guide them. They must gather documents including a valid passport, birth certificate, criminal record extract, and an attestation for the initial application. Additional documents may be required for those married, with children, students, or divorced. Applications are submitted in Monaco, followed by an official interview. An application fee of around EUR 80 (Rs 8,302) is payable. Authorities then conduct due diligence and compliance checks before granting the residence card.

While the permit allows residents to live in Monaco, a separate work permit may be necessary depending on the individual’s situation.

ALSO READ: This Country Is Offering One Of Easiest Permanent Residency Programmes, Indians Can Also Apply, Know How

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 6:23 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: MonacoMonaco permanent residency

RELATED News

Bomb Explosion In Munich Suspends Oktoberfest Festival
BRIEF-Grodno Prelim. September Sales Revenue At 109.3 Mln Zlotys
Food For Sex, Women Pressured To Do Sexual Acts, Became Pregnant: Gaza Women Break Their Silence On Shocking Abuse
BRIEF-mPay App User Accounts At 1.87 Million As Of September 30
New Umrah Visa Rule 2025: Saudi Arabia Now Requires These Things For Mecca And Medina; Here’s What Indian Pilgrims Should Know

LATEST NEWS

Tata Capital IPO: How It’s Different From Jio Financial Rs.15,000 Crore Power Play, Are You Ready To Invest?
Jitendra Vaswani’s BloggersIdeas launches AI Automation services to help businesses scale smarter
No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares
Sixers and Kicks train in Abu Dhabi ahead of pre-season matchups
Consortium Gifts Celebrates the Spirit of 2025 Diwali Gifting with ‘Aap Aur Aapke Apne’
Roadies’ Milind Chandwani Ties The Knot With Balika Vadhu Star Avika Gor, Love Story Unveiled!
Spooked by AI, Bollywood stars drag Google into fight for 'personality rights'
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 02, 2025, By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Difficult Situations At Work
This Place Is Offering A Permanent Residency, Indians Can Also Apply, Here’s How

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

This Place Is Offering A Permanent Residency, Indians Can Also Apply, Here’s How

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

This Place Is Offering A Permanent Residency, Indians Can Also Apply, Here’s How
This Place Is Offering A Permanent Residency, Indians Can Also Apply, Here’s How
This Place Is Offering A Permanent Residency, Indians Can Also Apply, Here’s How
This Place Is Offering A Permanent Residency, Indians Can Also Apply, Here’s How

QUICK LINKS