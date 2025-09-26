LIVE TV
This Country Is Offering One Of Easiest Permanent Residency Programmes, Indians Can Also Apply, Know How

With a population of around 70,000, it is known for its rainforests, waterfalls, and relaxed island life.

Representational image (Pixabay)
Representational image (Pixabay)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 26, 2025 02:34:13 IST

Dominica offers a simple way to gain permanent residency, making it attractive for Indians looking for a peaceful lifestyle abroad.

To qualify for permanent residency in Dominica, you need to meet one of two conditions. You can either renew a temporary residence permit every year for five consecutive years or hold a valid work permit in Dominica for five years. Once these requirements are met, you can apply for permanent residency through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Immigration, and Labour.

First-time applicants need a valid passport that remains effective for at least six months beyond its expiry. Visitors aiming to become residents must apply for an extension of stay at the Immigration Department unless they already hold a work or residence permit. Without this step, the residency application will not be accepted.

Eligible applicants receive a Dominica Residence Application Package. This includes a Residence Application Form, which must be filled in completely and include details of the extended stay, a Medical Form completed by a local doctor including an HIV test and chest x-ray, and all supporting documents. Incomplete submissions can delay or block approval.

Dominica also provides flexible options to relocate. Through employment, securing a six-month work contract and living in Dominica for five years allows eligibility for permanent residency. Entrepreneurs can invest USD 50,000 in a local business or USD 100,000 in a new venture to fast-track residency, sometimes within 45 days. The golden visa or citizenship by investment program allows applicants to contribute USD 100,000 to the Economic Development Fund or purchase property worth USD 200,000 to qualify for citizenship.

To become a tax resident, individuals must hold a permanent residence permit and spend significant time in Dominica or meet the 183-day residency rule. Residents are taxed on worldwide income.

