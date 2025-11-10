Australia Bans Social Media For Teens Under 16: How Will This Work

Australia is set to introduce a world-first ban on social media access for children aged 16 and below, with the landmark law scheduled to come into effect on December 10. The government says the step is aimed at protecting minors from online harm, but critics argue that the policy is incomplete and difficult to enforce.

Under the new rule, minors will be removed from major social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, Threads, and X. The measure has been made legally binding through the Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Bill 2024, which formally bars users under 16 from creating or maintaining accounts on these platforms.

Importantly, parents will not be able to grant permission for their children to access these platforms, closing a loophole often used by underage users to bypass existing restrictions.

‘A Delay, Not a Ban,’ Says Minister

Communications Minister Anika Wells clarified that the policy should not be seen as a total prohibition, but rather as a “delay” intended to give children more time before entering the often-toxic world of social media.

“There is no perfect solution when it comes to keeping young Australians safe online,” Wells said in July. “But the minimum age laws will make a meaningful difference.”

She stressed that the move was about protecting mental health and reducing exposure to harmful content rather than punishing young users.

Concerns Over Implementation

Despite the government’s confidence, many critics have raised concerns about how the ban will actually work. Opposition communications spokeswoman Melissa McIntosh described the policy as one that’s “set up to fail,” pointing to the lack of clear mechanisms for age verification and enforcement.

Industry experts also doubt whether tech giants like Meta, Google, and TikTok will fully cooperate. They argue that such companies have a long history of resisting regulatory measures, especially those that could hurt their user engagement metrics.

How The Ban Will Function

Even after the new law takes effect, children under 16 will still be able to view public content without creating an account. For instance, a 12-year-old will still be able to watch gaming videos on YouTube or browse public posts on Reddit.

However, they will be restricted from performing interactive activities, including:

Creating accounts

Commenting on posts

Uploading videos or photos

Joining chat groups or online communities

By blocking underage users from logging in, the government hopes to limit algorithm-driven addiction, reduce exposure to harmful content, and curb the constant notifications that keep young people glued to their screens.

Rising Concerns About Online Harm

According to a recent report by the Australian eSafety Commissioner, four out of five children aged 8–12 were active on at least one social media platform in 2024. Many were found to have been exposed to violent content, self-harm imagery, and cyberbullying long before reaching their teenage years.

Minister Wells has strongly criticized major social media companies, accusing them of “weaponizing engagement tools” to exploit children’s attention.

“Online platforms use technology to target children with chilling control,” she said. “We are merely asking that they use that same technology to keep children safe.”

