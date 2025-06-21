B2 Bombers Heading To Guam: $2.1B Price Tag, Global Strike Range, Secret Missions And More

Multiple US Air Force B2 bombers were en route to Guam on Saturday, according to various reports citing the flight radar data and Pentagon sources. The aircraft, known for their ability to penetrate heavily defended enemy airspace, currently have no additional orders beyond their relocation.

B2 Bombers Deployed Amid Heightened Iran-Israel Tensions

The relocation of B2 stealth bombers comes amid growing tensions between Iran and US particularly over Iran’s nuclear program. President Donald Trump has held several meetings with national security advisors over the week. However, no final course of action has been revealed yet.

Trump on Friday said he would make a decision “within two weeks” and is expected to hold another Situation Room meeting later Saturday evening.

Though the bombers could remain at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam for an extended period, the move does not confirm a decision to launch an attack.

“Moving these aircraft does not mean that a final decision has been made,” ABC News quoted a source.

B2 Bombers: Only Aircraft Capable of Carrying MOP

In another related development, eight US Air Force refueling tankers departed from Oklahoma just before midnight on Friday. The aircraft flew over Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, and New Mexico before returning to their base.

Speculations continue over whether the Trump administration might target Iran’s underground uranium enrichment facility at Fordo using the 30,000-pound Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP).

The B2 bomber is the only US bomber capable of carrying the MOP. Each aircraft can carry two of these bunker-busting bombs.

As the concerns grow, attention has turned to Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, home to all 19 B2 bombers. Experts suspect a nonstop strike mission to Iran requiring multiple mid-air refuelings is under consideration.

Hothis Attacked With B2 Bombers

Another possible launch site under consideration is the strategically located British-controlled island of Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean. It offers significantly shorter flight times to Iran. In April, six B2 bombers had been deployed there as part of the Trump administration’s air campaign against Houthi militants in Yemen, who have been targeting US commercial ships in the Red Sea.

Experts believe that besides the primary target of attacking Houthis, the deployment of B2 bombers also served as a message to Iran.

Cost And Reach of B2 Bombers

Each US B2 bomber costs over $2.1 billion, making it the most expensive military aircraft ever produced.

The bomber was manufactured by Northrop Grumman. Its manufacturing was started in the 1980s, featuring state-of-the-art stealth technology. However, the production was halted due to the collapse of the Soviet Union. Only 21 aircraft were produced and the intended procurement program was let go.

The B2 bomber has the capacity to attack anywhere in the world. It uses US continental to its over 6,000 nautical mile range without refueling. The aircraft can reach almost any target in the world with airborne refueling. The prime examples include the operations from Missouri to Afghanistan and Libya.

