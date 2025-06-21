B-2 Bombers Deployed: Is US Preparing To Strike Iran’s Most Protected Nuclear Facility, Fordo?

As Israel carries out strikes on Iranian nuclear-linked sites in Natanz, Isfahan, and Arak, the United States has relocated its powerful B-2 bombers to Guam in the Western Pacific.

B-2 Bombers: Special Bombers That Carry MOPs

Amidst all the Israeli strikes, Iran’s key nuclear facility, Fordo, remains untouched. It is a fortified uranium enrichment site, believed to be buried too deep for Israeli weapons to reach. Fordow is located approximately 90 meters underground, carved into a mountainside. Its depth and fortifications place it out of reach for conventional Israeli munitions.

According to military analysts, only the US possesses the kind of weaponry, specifically the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP), that can target the facility. The B-2 is a special bomber that carries and delivers the MOP weapons.

The GBU-57 MOP is the most powerful non-nuclear bunker-busting bomb in the world. While it carries just 2.4 tons of explosives, most of its 12.3-ton weight comes from its specially reinforced casing. This super hard casing allows it to penetrate up to 60 meters of hardened material. Experts believe that Fordow may require multiple strikes due to its immense depth.

Reports Say B-2 Bombers Head to Guam

According to reports, six US Air Force B-2 “Spirit” stealth bombers had taken off from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri en route to Guam. The information was based on flight tracking data and air traffic control communications.

Each B-2 bomber can carry two MOPs, and the US reportedly has only around 20 of these bombs. Experts suggest that a sequence of precise strikes might be necessary to reach a facility.

The B-2 is a stealth strategic bomber designed for radar evasion and long-range missions. It can travel more than 11,000 kilometers without refueling. It can carry up to 18 tons of ordnance. The aircraft was recently used in US operations targeting Houthi positions in Yemen and is supported by KC-46 refueling tankers.

GBU-57 on B-2 Bombers

The GBU-57 is even heavier than the GBU-43 “MOAB” (Mother of All Bombs). The latter was once used in Afghanistan in 2003. The MOP has never been used in combat.

Earlier in April, amid nuclear negotiations with Iran, President Donald Trump had already ordered six B-2 bombers to Diego Garcia, a US airbase. The airbase is in the Indian Ocean, about 4,000 kilometers from Iran. At the time, it was seen as a signal of military readiness. Now, with the latest relocation of B-2 Bombers to Guam, the message is seen that the US may finally enter the Iran-Israel war.

