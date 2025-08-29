Baba Vanga 2025 Predictions: Full List of Prophecies That Came True, From Earthquakes To…..

The Bulgaria-born Baba Vanga, also known as the ‘Nostradamus of the Balkans, ‘ is still considered one of the world’s most intriguing mystics. Vanga lost her eyesight in childhood after being swept away by a tornado at a time when her followers believed she started to “see the future.”

The celebrated mystic died in 1996, but Baba Vanga’s name still resurfaces time and again. 2025 was the year in which her prophecies started to appear again as the new global events started to unfold.

Vanga has been the subject of discussion for historians, researchers, and spiritual seekers for decades. Her predictions still resonate hauntingly with people worldwide. Her predictions are vague but always surface when something relevant happens around the world.

Baba Vanga And Her Prophecies

Baba Vanga gained international attention for her forecasts, which spanned politics, natural disasters, technological discoveries, and social change. Admirers credit her with foreseeing pivotal events, while skeptics dismiss her visions as coincidences or overly broad statements.

Her extensive catalogue of prophecies is said to include:

Predictions of the Late 20th Century (1980s–1990s)

1980 – Warned that Kursk would be “covered with water,” later linked to the Russian submarine tragedy.

1984 – Foretold the assassination of Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, even referencing her attire.

1989 – Spoke of “steel birds” attacking America – interpreted after the 9/11 attacks.

1996 – Accurately predicted her own death on August 11.

Early 21st Century

2000 – Kursk submarine disaster.

2001 – 9/11 attacks in the United States.

2004 – Indian Ocean tsunami.

2008–2012 – Forecasted the election of Barack Obama as US President.

2025–2030s

2025 – Conflict in Europe, devastating earthquakes and floods, and the beginning of humanity’s decline.

2028 – Human exploration of Venus, new energy sources discovered, and world hunger eliminated.

2033 – Polar ice caps melt, causing rising sea levels.

2043 – Economic prosperity in Europe, with an increasing Islamic influence.

2046 – Mass production of synthetic organs.

2025 And Baba Vanga’s Predictions That Came True

In 2025, several of Vanga’s predictions have captured renewed global attention.

She predicted devastating earthquakes and large-scale calamities. The recent Myanmar earthquake has revived discussions on the accuracy of her warnings.

Vanga foresaw a major war in Europe, with political instability, territorial disputes, and humanitarian crises.

Her visions also pointed to global financial collapse, sparking debates about economic fragility and interconnected crises.

While many view these forecasts as cautionary reflections of ongoing anxieties, skeptics argue her predictions remain too broad and open to interpretation.

