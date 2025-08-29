Tragic End to Poland’s AirSHOW Rehearsal: F-16 Pilot Loses Life in Crash

A Polish military officer was killed when his F-16 fighter plane crashed while practising for an airshow in Radom, Poland, local media reports said.

Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, Poland’s Defense Minister, called the death a “great loss” and paid tribute to the pilot. “In the F-16 plane crash, a Polish Army pilot died – an officer who always served the Fatherland with dedication and great courage. I pay tribute to his memory. To the family and loved ones, I offer my deepest condolences. This is a great loss for the Air Force and the entire Polish Army,” he wrote on X. He also said he had visited the crash site.

Poland F-16 Crash: Condolences Pour in for Pilot Killed in Airshow Rehearsal

Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk also expressed his condolences to the pilot’s family. He wrote on X, “In the F-16 plane crash, a Polish pilot was killed. Rest in peace! To the family and loved ones, I offer my deepest condolences from the bottom of my heart.”

Calling the pilot’s death a “great loss” for the country, the Polish army said, “With great sadness, we received the news of the tragic death of the F-16 pilot, an officer of the Polish Army. Honor to his memory,” it was quoted as saying on X. The pilot’s identity is yet to be released, media reports noted.

According to Poland’s General Command of the Armed Forces, the fighter jet belonged to the 31st Tactical Air Base close to Poznan. No bystanders were injured. “Rescue operations were immediately initiated at the scene,” the statement said.

Poland Cancels AirSHOW After Fatal F-16 Crash

The accident occurred during preparations for the AirSHOW Radom 2025. Reports say it was planned for this weekend but has now been cancelled. Videos on social media show the jet carrying out an aerial stunt before it crashed and caught fire. Firefighters rushed to the scene after the plane hit the ground around 19:30 local time (17:30 GMT).

Local reports noted the pilot was part of NATO’s elite “Tiger Demo” air unit. The pilot reportedly remained seated in the plane even as it went down and crashed. In 2003, Poland bought F-16s for the first time from the US in a bid to modernize their fighter jets. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Poland has taken urgent steps to enhance its military strength.

