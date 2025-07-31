Home > World > F-35C Fighter Crashes Off NAS Lemoore, California; Pilot Successfully Ejects

F-35C Fighter Crashes Off NAS Lemoore, California; Pilot Successfully Ejects

On Tuesday evening, in an emergency landing, a kind of stealth Lightning II fighter jet U.S. Navy F-35C A fighter jet crashed off Naval Air Station (NAS) Lemoore, California.

F-35C Fighter Crashes Off NAS Lemoore, California; Pilot Successfully Ejects(Image Credit- Social Media)
F-35C Fighter Crashes Off NAS Lemoore, California; Pilot Successfully Ejects(Image Credit- Social Media)

Published By: Ovi Patankar Basu
Published: July 31, 2025 10:23:48 IST

On Tuesday evening, in an emergency landing, a kind of stealth Lightning II fighter jet U.S. Navy F-35C A fighter jet crashed off Naval Air Station (NAS) Lemoore, California. The pilot was able to safely eject and there were no casualties or damage to any civilian property reported.

It appears to have crashed at approximately 6:35 PM on local time at the junction of Cadillac and Dickinson Avenues in Fresno County in the county seat of Fresno, which is near NAS Lemoore the Navy?s largest master jet base at the West Coast. The fire crews soon reacted to the crash, tightened the crash site, and rescued the victims.



As stated by the U.S. Navy, the aircraft was the only pilot. The pilot was retrieved and is safe. Authorities ensured that there was no collateral damage and that the situation did not influence the rest of the community.

The F-35C under discussion is a part of the Joint Strike Fighter Wing of the Navy who conducts training of the advanced stealth aircraft and prepares it to undertake operations. This is because the aircraft is one of the most sophisticated aircraft in the fleet of the U.S army in terms of technology and it is intended to operate carrier based.

This has prompted a probe to be initiated to ascertain the cause of the crash. The Navy made the assurance that safety measures had been observed, and they will provide updates as more information becomes available to the people.

ALSO READ: Plane Crashes Off California Coast, Search Underway For 3 Aboard

Tags: California

RELATED News

Did Trump Really Broker A Ceasefire Between India-Pakistan? His Mixed Messages, 25% Tariff On India Raise Questions
‘We’re Talking To India Now’: Donald Trump Hints At Trade Talks Despite Imposing 25% Tariff
Springfield, Oregon: Man Fatally Shot By State Troopers After Stabbing Two Police Officers On Gateway Street
‘Maybe They’ll Be Selling Oil To India’: Donald Trump Boasts Of US-Pakistan Oil Deal After Hitting India With 25% Tariff
‘Second‑Tier Senator’: Trump Criticizes Josh Hawley As Stock‑Trading Ban Bill Advances

LATEST NEWS

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom X Fan Reviews, Internet Dubs Tollywood Star’s Film ‘Flawed Version Of DEVARA’
Gold Price Today: Should You Buy The Safe Asset Today? Steady Prices Amid Market Volatility
Insurgent cadres nabbed in Manipur, Security forces safeguard movement of essential supplies
Abhinav Bharti
Abhinandan Pathak
Abhimanyu Kumar Mishra
Who Is Umesh Pradhan? A Look At BJP’s 2005 Candidate From Kateya
World Mourns Laura Dahlmeier: Biathlon Star Dies in Karakoram Climbing Accident
Did You Know What Caused the Wipeout Of A Whopping Rs 5 Lakh Crore From The Stock Market Today? Reasons Behind
Who Is Krishnanandan Paswan? The 2005 Pipra MLA And Bihar Cabinet Minister
F-35C Fighter Crashes Off NAS Lemoore, California; Pilot Successfully Ejects

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

F-35C Fighter Crashes Off NAS Lemoore, California; Pilot Successfully Ejects

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

F-35C Fighter Crashes Off NAS Lemoore, California; Pilot Successfully Ejects
F-35C Fighter Crashes Off NAS Lemoore, California; Pilot Successfully Ejects
F-35C Fighter Crashes Off NAS Lemoore, California; Pilot Successfully Ejects
F-35C Fighter Crashes Off NAS Lemoore, California; Pilot Successfully Ejects

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?