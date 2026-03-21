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Home > World News > Iran Strikes US Victoria Base Near Baghdad International Airport; Massive Plumes Of Smoke Captured On Camera | Watch Video

Iran Strikes US Victoria Base Near Baghdad International Airport; Massive Plumes Of Smoke Captured On Camera | Watch Video

Baghdad is a very strategic base of American coordination and diplomacy and any long term jeopardy to its facilities could compel a review of the troops and security measures.

(Photo: X)
(Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 21, 2026 08:01:50 IST

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Iran Strikes US Victoria Base Near Baghdad International Airport; Massive Plumes Of Smoke Captured On Camera | Watch Video

The US military installation west of Baghdad, in Camp Victory in Baghdad caught fire after allegedly being hit by direct shots of missiles or rockets, which became a clear sign of an immediate upsurge in the situation in the area. It was first reported that several projectiles had hit the base causing large fires and secondary explosions in the compound. Images spreading on the social media were believed to depict large columns of smoke ascending up in the air potentially implying great destruction of facilities. Although the US officials have not been able to verify the full scope of the victims and destruction, the episode highlights the growing susceptibility of the US properties in Iraq in a hostile security scenario.

Iran Strikes US Victoria Base Near Baghdad International Airport; Massive Plumes Of Smoke Captured On Camera | Watch Video

It is thought that the attack is part of a larger trend of attacks on the US positions in Iraq, which have mostly been carried out by Iran supported militia outfits in the area. Such groups have intensified their activities in the last few months on grounds of revenge against the US military intervention and geopolitical tensions at large with Iran. Homes have constantly been facing dangers including those of the international airport of the city and other bases within and around Baghdad with regard to the security of the staff and chances of errors. The most recent strike, however, is notable because of the extent of the fire and what seems like accuracy of the shots.




The consequences of the incident on the US operations in the region might be far reaching, as a strategic move. Baghdad is a very strategic base of American coordination and diplomacy and any long term jeopardy to its facilities could compel a review of the troops and security measures. There is also the pressure exerted by the Iraqi authorities to strike the balance between the relationship with Washington and the influence of armed groups on the territory of Iraq as the result of the attack. As the root cause of the strike and the manner in which it was carried is still being investigated, the episode underscores the unstable security environment and the increasing threat of a more far reaching outbreak.

Also Read: Did Iran Really Launch Intercontinental‑Range Ballistic Missiles Towards US-UK Diego Garcia Military Base In The Indian Ocean? Here’s What We Know So Far

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Tags: Baghdad International Airportdrone attackhome-hero-pos-2iranIran Drone StrikeiraqUS military baseVictoria Base Baghdad

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Iran Strikes US Victoria Base Near Baghdad International Airport; Massive Plumes Of Smoke Captured On Camera | Watch Video

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Iran Strikes US Victoria Base Near Baghdad International Airport; Massive Plumes Of Smoke Captured On Camera | Watch Video
Iran Strikes US Victoria Base Near Baghdad International Airport; Massive Plumes Of Smoke Captured On Camera | Watch Video
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