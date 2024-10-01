Ballistic Missile: Explosion Radius, Damage Capability Explained

As Israeli forces intensify their airstrikes in Beirut, Lebanon, the US reports signs of an impending ballistic missile attack from Iran targeting Israel.

CNN’s senior White House correspondent, MJ Lee, relayed that a White House official indicated an imminent Iranian assault on Israel. In her post on X/Twitter, she mentioned that the United States has evidence suggesting Iran is preparing to launch a ballistic missile strike against Israel soon.

US protecting Israel

The US is actively assisting in defensive measures to protect Israel from this threat. A direct military action from Iran against Israel would have serious repercussions for Iran. The US anticipates that any potential Iranian strike on Israel might be comparable in scale and intensity to the attack that occurred in April, according to a US official.

Ballistic missiles, capable of reaching over 5,500 kilometers if launched at intercontinental range, are often utilized for strategic, long-range assaults. These missiles can carry conventional or nuclear warheads and are typically fired on a high-arc trajectory. However, they are unguided during their descent. The Missile Defence Advocacy Alliance notes that a short-range ballistic missile can cause explosive damage over a radius of up to 1.06 kilometers, potentially resulting in over 77,000 casualties in urban areas.

Israel wary of ballistic missile attack

This news arrives as tensions escalate between Israel and Hezbollah, with Israel reporting that its forces have entered southern Lebanon for what they termed a “limited” operation. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu justified the incursion, stating that the country is engaged in a campaign against Iran’s “axis of evil” and emphasized the need for unity during these challenging times, according to Axios political reporter Barak Ravid.

Lebanon’s Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, warned that the country is experiencing one of the most perilous periods in its history. Recent Israeli assaults have resulted in around 1,000 fatalities, approximately 6,000 injuries, and the displacement of one million people within Lebanon.

The violence has also extended to the Gaza Strip, where Israeli attacks have claimed the lives of at least 41,638 individuals and injured 96,460 since October of last year. On October 7, Hamas-led attacks in Israel resulted in at least 1,139 deaths, with more than 200 individuals taken captive.

