The diplomatic relationship between India and Bangladesh faced a moment of strain as Bangladesh suspended all visa and consular services at its Assistant High Commission in Agartala, citing security concerns

The diplomatic relationship between India and Bangladesh faced a moment of strain as Bangladesh suspended all visa and consular services at its Assistant High Commission in Agartala, citing security concerns. The decision came after a breach of security at the mission during protests in the city.

Bangladesh Summons Indian Envoy

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) in Dhaka summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma on Tuesday to express concern over the security lapse. Acting Foreign Secretary Riaz Hamidullah held a meeting with Mr. Verma, emphasizing the need for enhanced protection for the Agartala mission.

Following the meeting, Mr. Verma described the discussion as “cordial” and highlighted the broader context of India-Bangladesh relations.

“We have a wide-ranging, multi-faceted relationship, and you cannot reduce it to one issue and one agenda,” said Mr. Verma. “There have been several positive developments in the relationship recently, including trade, power transmission, and the supply of essential commodities. We aim to work with Bangladesh to achieve shared goals of peace, security, and development.”

Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry issued a public statement, declaring the suspension of visa and consular services in Agartala “till further notice.” The decision was attributed to the “security situation” following Monday’s incident, where protesters stormed the mission and reportedly tore the Bangladesh flag.

Protests Across Indian States

The incident in Agartala sparked widespread protests across northeastern states and West Bengal. Demonstrators expressed outrage over alleged atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.

Agartala: Members of Sanatani Yuba, a right-wing youth organization, staged a rally under heavy security.

Members of Sanatani Yuba, a right-wing youth organization, staged a rally under heavy security. Assam: Protests by Congress members and Lok Jagran Manch took place across districts like Guwahati, Nalbari, Chirang, Hojai, and Jorhat.

Protests by Congress members and Lok Jagran Manch took place across districts like Guwahati, Nalbari, Chirang, Hojai, and Jorhat. West Bengal: Demonstrations were reported in several locations, adding to the anti-Bangladesh sentiment.

The unrest was fueled by the arrest of ISKCON monk and minority leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in Dhaka, which has been a rallying point for these groups.

Bangladesh’s Reaction to the Security Breach

The attack on the Agartala mission drew a sharp response from Bangladesh. Student activist Nahid Islam criticized the vandalism and accused Indian authorities of negligence.

“Her [Mamata Banerjee’s] misplaced concern is ironic, given the vandalism of our Assistant High Commission just yesterday in Agartala,” said Mr. Islam, referring to the West Bengal Chief Minister’s recent call for UN intervention in Bangladesh’s internal affairs.

In a detailed post on X, Mr. Islam extended a hand of friendship to Indian citizens but accused Hindutva forces of undermining the harmony between the two nations.

“India must not forget that its stability and integrity are closely interlinked with the stability and integrity of Bangladesh,” he wrote. “Anti-Bangladesh and anti-Muslim politics will not serve India’s national interest or contribute to its unity.”

Security Measures Strengthened

The security breach led to swift action from Indian authorities. Three police sub-inspectors in Tripura were suspended for negligence, and seven protesters linked to the Hindu Sangharsh Samiti were detained. Police are analyzing CCTV footage and social media activity to identify others involved in the incident.

To prevent further escalation, New Delhi has bolstered security around the Agartala mission. CRPF and Tripura State Rifles have been deployed, and additional checkpoints have been established, including on the Akhaura Road leading to the Agartala Integrated Check Post.