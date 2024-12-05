Bangladesh To Remove Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s Image From Currency Notes; Here’s Why

Bangladesh is to desecrate Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's image from currency notes in the country under a major redesign. Within six months, the redesigned notes are set to feature some of the symbols of the Bengali traditions.

Bangladesh is removing of the picture of the Father of the Nation, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, from the currency notes of the country. The interim government under Muhammad Yunus directed this decision today.

The Bangladesh Bank has already begun the process of printing new currency notes with alternative designs. The Dhaka Tribune reported that the notes will now feature the July uprising, a student-led protest against the Hasina administration’s policies. New designs for the Tk20, 100, 500, and 1000 denominations are being finalized.

“The new notes won’t carry the image of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,” the newspaper confirmed. Instead, the currency would carry imagery of religious structures, Bengali cultural motifs, and graffiti inspired by the revolution.

Bangladesh Bank spokesperson and Executive Director Husneara Shikha said that “The printing process is moving along fine. We can expect new notes to be issued in the coming six months.”

Redesigning Process And Implementation

This redesign is being implemented in conjunction between the central bank and the Ministry of Finance. According to officials, at first, only four denominations were supposed to be changed; however, all the currency notes would be redesigned later on in phases.

On 29 September, a comprehensive design proposal was submitted by Finance Institute Division to Bangladesh Bank. Within weeks, the Currency and Design Advisory Committee should be recommending the final designs for approval.

Political Background For This Move

This move to ban the picture of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman comes at a time when Bangladesh is experiencing extreme political and social changes. As the July protests took place, his legacy emerged as a controversial subject, thus targeting statues and murals bearing his image after his daughter, Sheikh Hasina, fled the country.

The caretaker government has also come under attack from Hasina, who recently accused Yunus of failing to protect Bangladesh’s minorities, Hindus among them. The country’s International Crimes Tribunal dismissed her remarks as “hate speech,” labeling them a smear campaign against Yunus’ leadership.

