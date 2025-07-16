Barack and Michelle Obama Shut Down Divorce Rumors With Humor On ‘IMO’ Podcast – Here’s What They Said

In the latest episode of their podcast “In Michelle’s Opinion (IMO),” co-hosted by Michelle and Craig Robinson (Michelle’s brother), former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama tackled ongoing divorce rumors, with their customary humor and grace.

The episode, which aired Wednesday, opened with light banter that poked fun at months of speculation about the Obamas’ marriage. “Wait, you guys like each other?” Craig joked as Barack joined the conversation. Michelle quickly responded, “Oh yeah, the rumor mill.”

Barack kept the joke going, saying, “She took me back. It was touch and go for a while,” prompting laughter all around. Michelle added, “It’s so nice to have you both in the same room together… because when we aren’t, folks think we’re divorced.”

As reported by ABC News, the rumors began earlier this year when Barack Obama was seen attending several public events alone, including the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter. Some online speculations suggested a rift between the former First Couple. Michelle, however, had previously explained her absence in an earlier July 9 episode of the podcast, saying she’s now in a new stage of life where she feels “completely free” to make personal choices a freedom she hadn’t experienced before.

Despite the buzz, Michelle set the record straight in Wednesday’s episode: “There hasn’t been one moment in our marriage where I thought about quittin’ my man,” she said. “We’ve had some really hard times… and a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures. I have become a better person because of the man I’m married to.”

The Obamas, who married in 1992 in Chicago, also publicly shared their affection earlier this year. On Valentine’s Day, Barack posted a picture of the couple with the caption, “Thirty-two years together and you still take my breath away.” Michelle echoed the sentiment, writing, “If there’s one person I can always count on, it’s you. You’re my rock.”

Their joint podcast appearance not only offered laughs but also reaffirmed what many already believed that their bond remains strong, despite public assumptions.

