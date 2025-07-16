Was Michelle Obama Going To Divorce Barack ? Barack Says, ‘Don’t Make Me Cry Now’

In the latest development, Michelle Obama directly addressed rumors of her divorce from Barack Obama during a recent episode of her podcast, “Michelle Obama: The IMO Podcast.”

The July 14 episode featured her husband, former U.S. President Barack Obama, as a special guest. Michelle opened the conversation with her brother and co-host Craig Robinson by teasing the public narrative, saying, “That’s the rumor mill.”

Barack jokingly added, “She took me back. It was touch and go for a while.” The lighthearted start transitioned into a deeper conversation about the frequent speculation surrounding their marriage.

“Don’t make me cry now.” Barack and Michelle Obama address divorce rumors for the first time. pic.twitter.com/FpaooIqGyp — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 16, 2025

What Did Michelle Obama Say On The Rumors?

Michelle Obama firmly denied ever considering divorce, stating, “There hasn’t been one moment in our marriage where I have thought about quitting on my man.” She added, “We’ve had some really hard times.

We’ve had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures. I’ve become a better person because of the man I’m married to.”

Barack, touched by her words, responded, “OK, don’t make me cry now. Not at the beginning of the show.” The couple, married since 1992, emphasized their shared journey through both challenges and triumphs.

What Sparked the Divorce Rumors?

Michelle explained that public assumptions began when she started setting personal boundaries and making independent decisions. Her absence from events like former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral and Donald Trump’s inauguration triggered speculation.

“So much so that this year people couldn’t even fathom that I was making a choice for myself,” she said. “They had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing.”

Michelle pointed out that as women, saying “no” often leads to judgment. Her decision to prioritize her own schedule caused many to misread her autonomy as signs of marital discord.

Craig Robinson Recalls Public Curiosity Over Obama Marriage

During the podcast, Michelle’s brother Craig Robinson shared a story from Wichita, Kansas, where a woman asked him, “What did he do?”—implying Barack caused marital trouble. Craig replied, “What makes you think he messed up?” Michelle chimed in, “Why didn’t you just say, ‘No one messed up’?” Craig admitted he continued the conversation to relay the moment to Michelle later.

He eventually assured the woman the couple was fine, and she appeared “so happy,” he said, underscoring how deeply the public connects to the Obamas’ marriage and family life.

Barack and Michelle Obama, parents to daughters Malia and Sasha, continue to present a strong and affectionate partnership despite persistent rumors. Barack commented on the headlines, saying, “Then someone will mention it to me and I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’” Michelle clarified that she and Barack remain committed and supportive of each other.

The episode showcased their comfort, humor, and emotional bond, dispelling divorce rumors. Michelle ended the conversation reaffirming their unity, saying their journey together has shaped her life and that she remains proud to stand beside Barack.