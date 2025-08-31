Barron Trump Has A Girlfriend? What We Know About Donald Trump’s Son’s Love Life

US President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, has finished his first year at New York University (NYU) and is making headlines for both his personal life.

The 19-year-old student reportedly has a “really nice girlfriend,” according to insiders who spoke with NewsNation and People magazine. Report stated that even with the constant presence of the Secret Service, Barron has been able to enjoy a normal dating life. “He can have a girlfriend as the Secret Service guys are well-versed on how to handle this,” a political source told People, dismissing concerns that security would prevent him from dating.

This appears to be Barron’s first serious relationship. Interestingly, Trump himself commented on his son’s love life last October during a podcast appearance, saying at the time he did not think Barron had a girlfriend yet.

Before that, a former classmate claimed on TikTok that she had dated Barron while they were at Columbia Grammar. Posting a throwback video, she said Barron was her “first boyfriend” and described him as “the best.” She also recalled that when Trump entered the White House, the whole class was invited to visit.

Despite these details into his personal life, Barron remains the most private member of the Trump family. He is rarely seen in public and only occasionally spotted in New York City.

Apart from dating, Barron has been focused on his future. Reports say he has been working on business ideas and hopes to develop projects in finance and real estate. “He is quite entrepreneurial, bright and not shy about getting his own career in gear,” a source told People.

At NYU, Barron is enrolled in courses that focus on finance, management, and entrepreneurship, consistent with the Stern School of Business program. He will begin his sophomore year on September 3.

