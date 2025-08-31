Here’s How Donald Trump Debunked Viral Death Rumours After ‘#Trumpisdead’ Got Viral On Internet

Rumours about US President Donald Trump’s death took off online after he vanished from the public eye for a few days. People got worked u that he hadn’t been seen since a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, and when the White House released a blank schedule for Labor Day weekend, the internet went wild.

Hashtags like #TrumpIsDead and #WhereIsTrump exploded on X, with conspiracy theories spreading like wildfire.

Donald Trump quashes death rumours with latest outing

By Saturday morning, though, Trump shut down the chatter. There he was, alive and kicking at the White House, spotted around 8:45 a.m. rocking a white polo, black pants, and his signature red MAGA cap. He was with his grandkids, Kai and Spencer, heading out to his golf club in Sterling, Virginia.

Even though he skipped public appearances on Friday, Trump hadn’t gone totally silent. He posted on Truth Social, firing back at a federal appeals court ruling that challenged his tariffs. “ALL TARIFFS ARE STILL IN EFFECT!” he wrote.

“Today a Highly Partisan Appeals Court incorrectly said that our Tariffs should be removed, but they know the United States of America will win in the end. If these Tariffs ever went away, it would be a total disaster for the Country. It would make us financially weak, and we have to be strong.”

Here’s Donald Trump at his golf club today. Why was he hiding from the public? pic.twitter.com/EnhFyC0bAE — Lucas Sanders 💙🗳️🌊💪🌈🚺🟧 (@LucasSa56947288) August 30, 2025

#JUSTIN: Trump is alive

Donald Trump, accompanied by his granddaughter Kai, boarded the motorcade on the South Lawn of the White House on August 30, 2025, heading to Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.#Trump #BreakingNews #Golf #DonaldTrump #POTUS #whereistrump… pic.twitter.com/rDvhVWgPXX — upuknews (@upuknews1) August 30, 2025

Donald Trump Dead- the viral trend

Meanwhile, Daily Caller reporter Reagan Reese weighed in, saying the rumours were nonsense. She tweeted, “I wake up to see people freaking out that Trump’s sick or dead or something because he hasn’t been seen in a few days. I was with the president yesterday afternoon. I interviewed him for an hour.”

Earlier in July, Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, swollen ankles. Again, the doc said it was common for folks over 70 and nothing to freak out about. According to the medical team, Trump’s still in “excellent health.”

