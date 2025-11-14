LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya
LIVE TV
Home > World > BBC Apologizes To President Donald Trump Over Edited Clip But Rejects Trump’s Demand

BBC Apologizes To President Donald Trump Over Edited Clip But Rejects Trump’s Demand

The BBC apologized to U.S. President Donald Trump for using an edited clip of his January 6 speech in a documentary but refused to pay any compensation. The broadcaster stated that the edit gave a mistaken impression that Trump called for violent action. The controversy led to the resignations of BBC News CEO Deborah Turness and director general Tim Davie.

BBC apologized Donald Trump
BBC apologized Donald Trump

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 14, 2025 04:12:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BBC Apologizes To President Donald Trump Over Edited Clip But Rejects Trump’s Demand

In the latest development, BBC issued an apology to U.S. President Donald Trump for using an edited part of his speech in a documentary that appeared to show him encouraging violence before the January 6 Capitol riots. The broadcaster revealed that its lawyers sent a formal response to Trump’s legal team after receiving a letter on Sunday. 

BBC chair Samir Shah in addition sent a personal message to the White House stating that the corporation was sorry for using the edited clip in the programme. The BBC said the documentary will not be rebroadcast on any of its platforms.

BBC Rejects Trump’s Demand for Compensation

BBC confirmed that it would not pay any compensation, even though Trump warned of a $1 billion lawsuit. A spokesperson stated that the corporation regretted the edited video but disagreed that the circumstances supported a defamation claim. The BBC said the edit mistakenly created the impression that Trump delivered a single, continuous call to violent action. The edited portion appeared in a “Panorama” episode titled Trump: A Second Chance? The broadcaster added that it sincerely regretted the manner of editing but maintained that it had not defamed the president.

The edited clip caused a major controversy within the BBC and led to the resignations of BBC News CEO Deborah Turness and director general Tim Davie. Both leaders stepped down shortly after questions were raised about how the documentary used Trump’s speech. Trump demanded an apology, payment, and the removal of the documentary by Friday or he would move forward with a $1 billion lawsuit. The BBC said it had addressed the concerns raised by Trump and reviewed the disputed video segment through its Corrections and Clarifications group before responding publicly.

The BBC said the review showed that the documentary used short segments taken from different parts of Trump’s speech on January 6, 2021. The broadcaster stated that these excerpts were combined in a sequence that unintentionally made the speech appear continuous. The BBC explained that this editing created the wrong impression that Trump directly called for violent action. It said the intention behind the edit was not to change the meaning of the speech, but it accepted that the final version misled viewers. The corporation stressed that it would take steps to prevent similar issues in the future.

First published on: Nov 14, 2025 4:12 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bbcdonald trump

RELATED News

Turkey Blocks Apache Delivery To India, War Choppers Forced Back To US Amid Rising India-Turkey Tensions

Death Penalty For Sheikh Hasina? Bangladesh On Edge As Dhaka Tribunal To Deliver Verdict On November 17

US Slaps Sanctions On Indian Company For Director’s Role In Iran Missile, Drone Program

Lashkar-e-Taiba Chief Hafiz Saeed May Plan India Attack Using Bangladesh As Launchpad, Intel Warns: Report

After Islamabad Blast, Pakistan’s Khawaja Asif Issues ‘Two-Front War’ Warning Against India And Afghanistan

LATEST NEWS

BBC Apologizes To President Donald Trump Over Edited Clip But Rejects Trump’s Demand

‘Wo Faltu Aadmi h…’: Tej Pratap Yadav To RJD MLC Over His ‘Nepal-Like Situation’ Statement

Jamui, Chakai, Jhajha Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD, JD(U) In Close Contest As Counting Begins At 8am

Siwan, Maharajganj Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD Awadh Bihari Chaudhary, JD(U) Hem Narayan Sah Eye Crucial Bihar Assembly Wins, Counting on November 14

Chapra, Sonpur, Raghunathpur Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP’s Choti Kumari, RJD’s Ramanuj Prasad Lead Bihar Assembly Battle, Counting on November 14

Jehanabad Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD Faces Tough Fight As Counting Begins On November 14, Check Top Contestants

Brahmapur, Ramgarh, Tarari Bihar Election Result 2025: Result To Be Out On 14th November, 2025

Mohiuddinnagar, Hasanpur, Kalyanpur Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD’s Ejya Yadav, JD(U)’s Vijay Kumar Choudhary in Tight Battle as Voter Turnout Soars, Counting on 14 November

Sasaram, Dehri, Karakat Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD’s Guddu Chandravanshi, JDU’s Mahabali Singh in Close Contest as Counting Intensifies

Suryagarha, Election Result 2025 LIVE: Vote Counting On November 14, RJD’s Premsagar Choudhary, JD(U)’s Ramanand Mandal In Close Contest

BBC Apologizes To President Donald Trump Over Edited Clip But Rejects Trump’s Demand

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BBC Apologizes To President Donald Trump Over Edited Clip But Rejects Trump’s Demand

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BBC Apologizes To President Donald Trump Over Edited Clip But Rejects Trump’s Demand
BBC Apologizes To President Donald Trump Over Edited Clip But Rejects Trump’s Demand
BBC Apologizes To President Donald Trump Over Edited Clip But Rejects Trump’s Demand
BBC Apologizes To President Donald Trump Over Edited Clip But Rejects Trump’s Demand

QUICK LINKS