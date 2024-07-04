Best Places To Watch 4th Of July Fireworks In Los Angeles For 2024

Los Angeles is set to light up the sky this Fourth of July with an array of spectacular fireworks shows. Every year on July 4th, skies across the United States light up with dazzling fireworks displays, celebrating the nation’s Independence Day. This tradition marks the historic day in 1776 when the thirteen American colonies declared independence from British rule. The 4th of July fireworks have become a symbol of national pride and unity, bringing together communities in festive displays of patriotism.

Here’s a guide to the top spots in LA to catch these dazzling displays.

Rose Bowl

Celebrate Independence Day at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, where fireworks will follow the MLS game between LA Galaxy and LAFC starting at 7:30 PM. This show replaces the usual AmericaFest, which was cancelled due to budget cuts. Fireworks will be launched from Brookside Golf Course, promising a vibrant and busy event.

Marina del Rey

Marina del Rey offers a stunning waterfront fireworks display starting at 9 PM. The fireworks will be launched over the Marina Channel, creating a beautiful reflection on the water. You can enjoy the show from various waterfront hotels and restaurants, or from Venice’s High Rooftop Lounge, which hosts a special rooftop party.

Disneyland

Experience a special Fourth of July fireworks show at Disneyland. The park’s daily fireworks get a patriotic makeover with red, white, and blue-themed displays. Make sure to secure your reservations early, as the show starts at 9:30 PM.

Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Film enthusiasts can enjoy a three-day movie marathon at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, followed by fireworks each night. The event kicks off on July 4 with a screening of “Rocky,” continues with “Charlie’s Angels” on July 5, and concludes with “Shrek 2” on July 6, with fireworks ending each evening.

Long Beach

Long Beach will host a free fireworks show over Queensway Bay at 9 PM. You can watch from the waterfront attractions or book a spot on a boat from Rainbow Harbor ($50-$75) or the Queen Mary ($55 with food and music).

Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach Pier offers a full day of celebrations, including parades, a fitness expo, 5K runs, and the Pier Plaza Festival. The day wraps up with a fireworks show at 9 PM, making it a perfect destination for family-friendly festivities.

Universal Studios

Universal Studios will celebrate with a mix of patriotic and Universal-themed activities. While this year’s details are yet to be confirmed, last year featured themed decorations and a fife and drum band. The fireworks are expected to start around 9 PM.

Hollywood Bowl

Enjoy a concert by Harry Connick Jr. at the Hollywood Bowl, followed by a fireworks display. The event spans three days, with tickets starting at $15.

Plan your Independence Day celebrations in Los Angeles by choosing one of these fantastic locations to watch the fireworks and enjoy the festive atmosphere.