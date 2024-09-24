Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Live Tv

Biden Administration Focuses On Reducing Israel-Hezbollah Tensions

A senior State Department official emphasized that the United States does not support the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

Biden Administration Focuses On Reducing Israel-Hezbollah Tensions

A senior State Department official emphasized that the United States does not support the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. The official indicated that Washington plans to engage with allies and partners to explore “concrete ideas” aimed at preventing the war from expanding further.

Israel’s Airstrikes Lead to Heavy Casualties in Lebanon

On Monday, Israel conducted airstrikes targeting Hezbollah, resulting in the deaths of 492 people and causing tens of thousands to flee. This marked Lebanon’s deadliest day in decades, according to local authorities.

READ MORE: FBI Reports Major Drop In Violent Crime Rates Across U.S.

U.S. Pushes for Tension Reduction

While Israeli officials claim that the recent surge in airstrikes is intended to pressure Hezbollah into diplomatic negotiations, the U.S. official countered this narrative. The Biden administration’s primary focus is on “reducing tensions … and breaking the cycle of strike-counterstrike.”

Concerns Over Ground Invasion

When asked about Israel’s potential plans for a ground invasion of Lebanon, the U.S. official refrained from giving a definitive answer but stated, “We obviously do not believe that a ground invasion of Lebanon is going to contribute to reducing tensions in the region.”

Diplomatic Efforts at the U.N. General Assembly

The ongoing conflict at Israel’s northern border is a key issue for Secretary of State Antony Blinken during this week’s U.N. General Assembly. The U.S. is looking to develop practical steps that could help ease tensions and provide an “off ramp” from escalating hostilities. The official noted, “It’s an evolution of those discussions on which we’re trying to base some practical, concrete steps that will have good chances of reducing tensions and actually getting some traction.”

(INCLUDES INPUTS FROM ONLINE SOURCES)

ALSO READ: White House Supports $1 Billion Fund For EV Supplier Growth

Filed under

Israel-Hezbollah Lebanon

Also Read

Denmark Commits $491.7 Million To World Bank’s IDA Fund For Poverty

Denmark Commits $491.7 Million To World Bank’s IDA Fund For Poverty

UAE Joins India As Key U.S. Defense Partner In Strategic Alliance

UAE Joins India As Key U.S. Defense Partner In Strategic Alliance

Garcetti: Biden Is Most Pro-India President, Modi Most Pro-American PM

Garcetti: Biden Is Most Pro-India President, Modi Most Pro-American PM

White House Supports $1 Billion Fund For EV Supplier Growth

White House Supports $1 Billion Fund For EV Supplier Growth

PM Modi’s Second Meeting With Ukraine’s Zelenskyy In New York

PM Modi’s Second Meeting With Ukraine’s Zelenskyy In New York

Entertainment

Aamir Khan Praises Kiran & Team For ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Oscar Nomination

Aamir Khan Praises Kiran & Team For ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Oscar Nomination

Thunderbolts Gets First Trailer, Strongest Members Of The Marvel’s Shadow Operatives Ranked

Thunderbolts Gets First Trailer, Strongest Members Of The Marvel’s Shadow Operatives Ranked

Zendaya’s Stylist Law Roach Recalls Brands Saying NO To Actress: If It’s A No Now, It’s A No Forever

Zendaya’s Stylist Law Roach Recalls Brands Saying NO To Actress: If It’s A No Now,

Who Is Knightmare Joker? Zack Snyder’s Revamped Version Of DC Villain Offers Most Distinctive Take On The Character

Who Is Knightmare Joker? Zack Snyder’s Revamped Version Of DC Villain Offers Most Distinctive Take

Coldplay Fever: Hotels Near Concert Venue Hit Rs 5 Lakh For 3 Nights

Coldplay Fever: Hotels Near Concert Venue Hit Rs 5 Lakh For 3 Nights

Lifestyle

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox