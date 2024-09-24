Biden Administration Focuses On Reducing Israel-Hezbollah Tensions

A senior State Department official emphasized that the United States does not support the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

A senior State Department official emphasized that the United States does not support the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. The official indicated that Washington plans to engage with allies and partners to explore “concrete ideas” aimed at preventing the war from expanding further.

Israel’s Airstrikes Lead to Heavy Casualties in Lebanon

On Monday, Israel conducted airstrikes targeting Hezbollah, resulting in the deaths of 492 people and causing tens of thousands to flee. This marked Lebanon’s deadliest day in decades, according to local authorities.

U.S. Pushes for Tension Reduction

While Israeli officials claim that the recent surge in airstrikes is intended to pressure Hezbollah into diplomatic negotiations, the U.S. official countered this narrative. The Biden administration’s primary focus is on “reducing tensions … and breaking the cycle of strike-counterstrike.”

Concerns Over Ground Invasion

When asked about Israel’s potential plans for a ground invasion of Lebanon, the U.S. official refrained from giving a definitive answer but stated, “We obviously do not believe that a ground invasion of Lebanon is going to contribute to reducing tensions in the region.”

Diplomatic Efforts at the U.N. General Assembly

The ongoing conflict at Israel’s northern border is a key issue for Secretary of State Antony Blinken during this week’s U.N. General Assembly. The U.S. is looking to develop practical steps that could help ease tensions and provide an “off ramp” from escalating hostilities. The official noted, “It’s an evolution of those discussions on which we’re trying to base some practical, concrete steps that will have good chances of reducing tensions and actually getting some traction.”

