Monday, January 13, 2025
Biden And Netanyahu Discuss Gaza Ceasefire And Hostage Deal

US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu engaged in a crucial discussion on Sunday about a potential ceasefire and a deal for the release of hostages in Gaza.

Biden And Netanyahu Discuss Gaza Ceasefire And Hostage Deal

US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu engaged in a crucial discussion on Sunday about a potential ceasefire and a deal for the release of hostages in Gaza. As Biden’s presidency nears its end, the talks represent a concerted effort to address the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis.

Progress in Doha-Mediated Ceasefire Talks

During the phone call, Netanyahu briefed Biden on the progress of ceasefire negotiations mediated in Doha, Qatar. The Israeli delegation has been actively involved in discussions, and while significant advances have been made, challenges remain. Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan described the parties as being “very, very close” to reaching a deal, though no final agreement has been struck due to what he described as Hamas’s continued intransigence.

Sullivan reiterated the administration’s commitment to achieving a resolution before Biden leaves office on January 20, emphasizing that they are utilizing every available day to facilitate an agreement.

The discussions also centered on securing the release of hostages held by Hamas. Approximately 100 hostages are currently in captivity, according to reports. Vice President-elect JD Vance noted that a potential deal for their release could be announced in the final days of the Biden administration, highlighting ongoing efforts to pressure Hamas.

The Palestinian health ministry reports that more than 46,000 people have been killed in Gaza, underscoring the urgency of finding a resolution to the conflict.

Trump Administration’s Approach to the Middle East

President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to prioritize Middle Eastern peace upon taking office. Although specific details of his roadmap remain unclear, Trump’s rhetoric has focused on escalating pressure on Hamas to bring stability to the region.

Steve Witkoff, Trump’s incoming Middle East envoy, has already been involved in the Doha negotiations, working alongside representatives from the US, Egypt, and Qatar. The Trump administration’s stance signals a continuation of US involvement in mediating the conflict, though the exact strategies remain to be seen.

The ongoing negotiations between the US, Israel, and Hamas are a critical test of international diplomacy. As Biden’s term draws to a close, the focus remains on achieving a ceasefire and securing the release of hostages. Whether these efforts will culminate in a lasting resolution or leave a challenging legacy for the incoming administration remains to be seen.

Benjamin Netanyahu Joe biden

