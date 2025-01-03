Biden To Visit New Orleans Following Deadly Attack, Show Support For Victims

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will visit New Orleans on Monday to meet with victims' families, as the city continues to heal from the horrific New Year’s Day truck attack. The assault, which killed 14 people and injured many others, is being treated as an act of terrorism.

On the morning of New Year’s Day, tragedy struck New Orleans when a man drove a pickup truck onto Bourbon Street, plowing through pedestrians and opening fire before being killed in a shootout with police. The attack left 14 dead and dozens more injured. Among the victims were locals and visitors alike, including Army veteran Shamsud-Din Jabbar, who allegedly supported ISIS and carried out the attack with an assault rifle and explosive devices.

In response to this devastating loss, President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are scheduled to visit New Orleans on Monday to offer their support to the victims’ families and community. “I’ve spoken with victims’ families,” Biden said, offering condolences as the city grapples with the aftermath.

The FBI is treating the attack as terrorism, and they’ve issued a nationwide warning to law enforcement agencies about potential copycat incidents. Although Jabbar was reportedly inspired by ISIS, no direct claims of responsibility have been made. Law enforcement is continuing its investigation, ensuring the community’s safety by neutralizing explosive threats.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has expressed confidence in the city’s resilience, assuring the public that large-scale events, like the Sugar Bowl, would proceed as planned. The strength of the community remains at the forefront as it mourns, heals, and awaits a visit from the President, who has pledged ongoing support.

