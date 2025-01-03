Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, January 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

Devastation Strikes New Orleans As Families Remember Victims Of Truck Attack

The New Year’s truck attack in New Orleans has left families shattered, with loved ones remembering the victims, including Terrence Kennedy and others lost too soon.

Devastation Strikes New Orleans As Families Remember Victims Of Truck Attack

The devastating truck attack on New Year’s Eve in New Orleans continues to leave the community in grief as the names of the victims begin to emerge. At least 14 people lost their lives, with dozens more injured, after a man drove a truck into crowds on Bourbon Street and opened fire. The authorities are investigating the incident as an act of terrorism, but for families, the shock of losing loved ones remains overwhelming.

Terrence Kennedy, a 63-year-old New Orleans native, was among the victims. His niece, Monisha James, shared the heartbreaking news on social media. “I’m just really at a loss for words,” she wrote, remembering her “nicest” and most helpful uncle. Kennedy had gone to Bourbon Street to enjoy a drink, but after hours of not hearing from him, his family learned of his tragic death from the Orleans Parish coroner’s office.

The attack also claimed the lives of other young victims, including 18-year-old Nikyra Dedeaux from Mississippi, 37-year-old Reggie Hunter, a father from Baton Rouge, and 21-year-old Hubert Gauthreaux, a high school alumnus from New Orleans. Victims ranged in age from teens to adults in their twenties, each with their own stories of lives cut short.

Among those who were injured were two police officers, students, and even a combat veteran. The sense of loss is palpable, as the community reels from the brutality of the attack. This horrific event has left a lasting mark on a city known for its resilience and spirit, as families, friends, and loved ones try to process the unimaginable loss.

ALSO READ: FBI Warns Of Copycat Potential After Deadly New Orleans Attack

Filed under

New Orleans Attack New Orleans Attack Victims

Advertisement

Also Read

Winter Storm 2025: Heavy Snow And Ice To Impact Millions Across The U.S.

Winter Storm 2025: Heavy Snow And Ice To Impact Millions Across The U.S.

Can A President-Elect Go To Jail? Everything Explained As Donald Trump Faces Sentencing On January 10

Can A President-Elect Go To Jail? Everything Explained As Donald Trump Faces Sentencing On January...

Biden To Visit New Orleans Following Deadly Attack, Show Support For Victims

Biden To Visit New Orleans Following Deadly Attack, Show Support For Victims

Donald Trump Faces Sentencing On January 10 In Hush Money Case As NY Judge Upholds President-Elect’s Conviction

Donald Trump Faces Sentencing On January 10 In Hush Money Case As NY Judge Upholds...

Who Was Mukesh Chandrakar? 28-Year-Old Independent Journalist From Chhattisgarh Found Dead In Contractor’s Septic Tank

Who Was Mukesh Chandrakar? 28-Year-Old Independent Journalist From Chhattisgarh Found Dead In Contractor’s Septic Tank

Entertainment

Drake’s New Diss Track For Arch Rival Kendrick Lamar Gets Deleted Within Minutes, Here’s All The Lyrics From Rapper’s Freestyle

Drake’s New Diss Track For Arch Rival Kendrick Lamar Gets Deleted Within Minutes, Here’s All

Justin Bieber Wants Rihanna Back In The Studio, Here’s How The Singer Conveyed The Message To RiRi On Instagram

Justin Bieber Wants Rihanna Back In The Studio, Here’s How The Singer Conveyed The Message

Will Liam Payne’s Drug Dealer Walk Free Out Of Jail? Hotel Waiter’s Lawyer Makes A Daring Claim

Will Liam Payne’s Drug Dealer Walk Free Out Of Jail? Hotel Waiter’s Lawyer Makes A

Did Angelina Jolie Call Brad Pitt A Liar Just Days After Divorce Settlement? Here’s The Truth

Did Angelina Jolie Call Brad Pitt A Liar Just Days After Divorce Settlement? Here’s The

Brazilian Model Is ‘Sick’ Over Internet’s Mentality After Her 19-Year-Old Assistant Goes On OnlyFans, Earns $54,000

Brazilian Model Is ‘Sick’ Over Internet’s Mentality After Her 19-Year-Old Assistant Goes On OnlyFans, Earns

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That Will Get Lucky In 2025

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox