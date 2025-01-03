Devastation Strikes New Orleans As Families Remember Victims Of Truck Attack

The New Year’s truck attack in New Orleans has left families shattered, with loved ones remembering the victims, including Terrence Kennedy and others lost too soon.

The devastating truck attack on New Year’s Eve in New Orleans continues to leave the community in grief as the names of the victims begin to emerge. At least 14 people lost their lives, with dozens more injured, after a man drove a truck into crowds on Bourbon Street and opened fire. The authorities are investigating the incident as an act of terrorism, but for families, the shock of losing loved ones remains overwhelming.

Terrence Kennedy, a 63-year-old New Orleans native, was among the victims. His niece, Monisha James, shared the heartbreaking news on social media. “I’m just really at a loss for words,” she wrote, remembering her “nicest” and most helpful uncle. Kennedy had gone to Bourbon Street to enjoy a drink, but after hours of not hearing from him, his family learned of his tragic death from the Orleans Parish coroner’s office.

The attack also claimed the lives of other young victims, including 18-year-old Nikyra Dedeaux from Mississippi, 37-year-old Reggie Hunter, a father from Baton Rouge, and 21-year-old Hubert Gauthreaux, a high school alumnus from New Orleans. Victims ranged in age from teens to adults in their twenties, each with their own stories of lives cut short.

Among those who were injured were two police officers, students, and even a combat veteran. The sense of loss is palpable, as the community reels from the brutality of the attack. This horrific event has left a lasting mark on a city known for its resilience and spirit, as families, friends, and loved ones try to process the unimaginable loss.

ALSO READ: FBI Warns Of Copycat Potential After Deadly New Orleans Attack