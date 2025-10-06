Big Blow To US, This European Country Rejects F-35 Fighter Jet, Now Sets Eyes On…

Spain has reportedly turned down the United States’ F-35 stealth fighter jets. The country is now reportedly showing strong interest in Turkey’s indigenously built KAAN aircraft. The move marks a rare public setback for America’s military aviation dominance in Europe.

According to Spanish daily El Economista, Spain is exploring the possibility of buying the Turkish-made KAAN, a fifth-generation fighter jet developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS). The aircraft, which made its maiden flight in February 2024, features advanced stealth capabilities, cutting-edge avionics, and both air-to-air and air-to-ground combat functions.

Spain’s rejection of the F-35 comes at a time when other nations like Canada, Switzerland, and Portugal are also questioning their involvement in the US-led programme. Common concerns include high costs, frequent software malfunctions, and Washington’s strict control over the aircraft’s source code. Several European nations have accused the US of fostering “digital dependence,” as maintenance and upgrades remain tied to American systems.

The European Union’s “Rearm Europe” initiative aims to reduce dependence on US defence systems, and Spain’s latest stance appears to align with that goal.

Turkey’s KAAN programme, led by TUSAS, is designed to offer a homegrown alternative to Western fighter jets. Turkey plans to induct 20 KAAN aircraft into its own air force by 2028. “The KAAN is a better aircraft than the F-35,” TUSAS CEO Temel Kotil said earlier this year.

Indonesia has already signed a deal for 48 KAAN aircraft, and Spain could now become the second international buyer.

Spain had set aside €6.25 billion in its 2023 defence budget to replace its aging F-18 and F-5 fleets. However, delays and internal disputes have slowed progress in the European Future Combat Air System (FCAS) programme, leaving Spain searching for alternatives.

