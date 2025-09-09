This Sixth-Generation Fighter Jet Is One Of World’s Deadliest, Its Top Speed Will Shock You, Name Is…

The race to develop advanced fighter jets is on worldwide, but the United States has taken a step ahead by preparing its sixth-generation fighter jet.

Boeing is developing the F-47 under the US Air Force’s Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program. This jet is designed to replace the existing F-22 Raptor and ensure that America maintains the strongest air power in future wars.

The F-47 program began in 2020, when the foundation of the jet was laid and initial experimental tests were conducted.

According to the Pentagon, the aircraft could be operational between 2025 and 2029. Experts say it will be the world’s first sixth-generation manned fighter jet, capable of operating in the most challenging and dangerous war zones.

The US government has invested around $20 billion in Boeing for this project. The F-47 will use the most advanced technology, making it faster, stealthier, and more versatile than any current fighter plane.

Its combat radius is over 1,000 nautical miles (1,852 kilometers), allowing long-distance missions with just one refueling.

The fighter’s top speed will exceed Mach 2, which is twice the speed of sound. Its range is 70% longer than current fighter jets. The F-47 will also feature advanced stealth technology, making it nearly invisible to enemy radar.

In addition, it can operate alongside drone wingmen, giving the US a major advantage not just in air combat, but also on land and at sea. For fiscal year 2026, the Pentagon has allocated more than $3.4 billion for the F-47 program, and over 185 jets are expected to be purchased.

ALSO READ: US Steps Up Military Operations, Deploys F-35 Fighter Jets Against This Small Nation, Here’s Why