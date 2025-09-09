US Steps Up Military Operations, Deploys F-35 Fighter Jets Against This Small Nation, Here’s Why

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, visited Puerto Rico on Monday in an unannounced trip. The visit comes as the United States increases its military efforts against drug cartels in the Caribbean, reported The Associated Press.

Their visit follows the arrival of hundreds of US Marines in Puerto Rico more than a week ago for what officials described as a training exercise. Some residents have criticised the deployment.

During his visit, Hegseth posted a video on X, saying the Marines were “on the front lines of defending the American homeland.” He added that the exercises were part of a “real-world operation” to protect US national interests and stop drugs from reaching Americans.

Puerto Rico Governor Jenniffer González welcomed the visit, saying it showed the Trump administration’s support for the island’s strategic role in fighting drug cartels. Hegseth and Caine met officials at the 156th Wing Muñiz Air National Guard Base in Carolina, near San Juan, where Hegseth spoke to nearly 300 soldiers, calling them “American warriors.” He later visited the USS Iwo Jima and told Marines that “narco terrorists and drug traffickers are on notice.”

The visit comes as the US plans to deploy 10 F-35 fighter jets to Puerto Rico for operations targeting drug trafficking. Earlier this month, the US carried out a strike in the southern Caribbean against a vessel linked to the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, killing 11 people. While Trinidad and Tobago praised the strike, other Caribbean leaders have called for better communication to avoid surprise actions.

Venezuela has denied involvement in global drug trafficking. Vice President Delcy Rodríguez said the US should focus on drug consumption within its borders and claimed that Venezuelan ships were wrongly targeted.

