Home > World > Epstein 'Birthday Book' With Alleged Trump's Signature Revealed: What Did White House Say?

Epstein ‘Birthday Book’ With Alleged Trump’s Signature Revealed: What Did White House Say?

The collection of greetings was allegedly put together by Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime associate. This new development has reignited public interest in the Epstein case.

Donald Trump. (Photo: ANI via Reuters/file)
Donald Trump. (Photo: ANI via Reuters/file)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 9, 2025 08:31:38 IST

A fresh controversy has erupted in the United States after lawmakers released a “birthday book” linked to Jeffrey Epstein. Among the notes inside is one allegedly signed by US President Donald Trump, which was reportedly written for Epstein’s 50th birthday in 2003.

The note features an outline of a woman’s body with several lines written inside it. It ends with the message, “A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday, and may every day be another wonderful secret.” At the bottom, the words “Donald J. Trump” appear alongside a signature that many on social media say matches Trump’s handwriting.

The collection of greetings was allegedly put together by Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime associate. This new development has reignited public interest in the Epstein case and sparked debate over Trump’s ties to the late financier.

Online, reactions came quickly. One user wrote, “Yeah, even Trump supporters know that’s his signature.” Another said, “Definitely Trump signature, look at one of his previous signatures, they are the same.”

However, the White House strongly denied the claims. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on X (formerly Twitter), calling the story “fake news” and a “Democrat Epstein hoax.” She added that Trump never drew or signed the note and that his legal team would pursue action against the reports. Leavitt also criticised the Wall Street Journal for publishing the piece, saying Trump’s office was not given a fair chance to respond.

Meanwhile, Democrats are demanding answers. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the oversight committee, said the panel had obtained the “infamous birthday book” and accused Trump of hiding the truth. “It’s time for the president to tell us the truth about what he knew and release all the Epstein files,” Garcia said, according to the Guardian.

Tags: donald trump, Jeffrey Epstein, us news

