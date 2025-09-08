LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abhishek Sharma nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka Abhishek Sharma nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka Abhishek Sharma nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka Abhishek Sharma nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abhishek Sharma nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka Abhishek Sharma nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka Abhishek Sharma nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka Abhishek Sharma nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump Gives Hamas ‘Final Warning’ and Promises Gaza Relief – Could This End the War?

Donald Trump Gives Hamas ‘Final Warning’ and Promises Gaza Relief – Could This End the War?

US President Trump said his officials are working on a Gaza relief plan and issued a “final warning” to Hamas. He aims to end the war, secure hostages’ release, and mediate between Israel and Palestinians. The proposal may include a truce, prisoner swaps, and negotiations under US supervision.

More than 64,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza war. (Picture Credit - X)
More than 64,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza war. (Picture Credit - X)

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: September 8, 2025 18:20:50 IST

US President Donald Trump stated that his officials are working on a plan which would provide relief to Gaza. Also, he added that Hamas has been given one “final warning”. Talking to reporters, Trump said that Gaza situation is a serious problem and he seeks to solve it, both for Israel and the Middle East. He also noted that the US administration wants to put an end to the war in Gaza and bring home the hostages currently under custody of Hamas.

Earlier, Trump said he had presented a new proposal to end the war, claiming that Israel had agreed to his terms. He urged Hamas to accept the offer, warning them about potential consequences if they refused. The details of Trump’s plan have not been fully disclosed, but Israeli media reports suggest it could involve Hamas releasing all hostages at the start of a truce. In return, Israel would free thousands of Palestinian prisoners, pause major attacks on Gaza City, and enter direct negotiations under Trump’s supervision.

Donald Trump Seeks An End to Gaza War

The announcement comes amid ongoing fighting in Gaza, which has lasted for more than 23 months. US officials have repeatedly stated that Israel has accepted ceasefire efforts, although Israeli leaders have publicly said they will continue military operations. Human rights groups and scholars have criticized the attacks, with some describing them as amounts to genocide.

Israel has not officially responded to Trump’s latest proposal, though sources close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicate the government is taking it seriously. The conflict continues to draw international attention, with calls for a halt to attacks and efforts to secure the safe return of hostages.

Will Palestinians Be Forced to Vacate Their Land?

Trump’s efforts reflect ongoing US involvement in trying to mediate the war, though the outcome of the proposal remains uncertain as fighting continues and both sides weigh their next moves.

Amid these, Israel has continued to push deeper into Gaza despite several European nations and Rights Groups urging Benjamin Netanyahu to reconsider his decision. However, Israeli forces say they are targeting Hamas gunmen in the war-torn territory. Over 64,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the war.

Also Read: Another Evacuation Orders From Israel Leave Gaza Residents On the Brink: What Is Their Future?

Tags: donald trumpgaza

RELATED News

18 killed, 200 injured as Nepal protests against social media ban turn violent
Chinese ambassador to India Xu Feihong highlights China-India ties, urges peaceful cooperation
"Bullying the small": China criticises US over Central America visa restrictions
Strange Laws Around the World That Still Exist in 2025
JSMM chief slams sanctions and tariffs, calls them failure of global diplomacy

LATEST NEWS

GT's larger-than life projection, Abhishek's red-rose, mentor's wishes: How cricketing world wished Shubman Gill on 26th birthday
Scientists uncover key protein in cellular fat storage: Study
BRS Boycotts VP Election, Stands With 70 Lakh Telangana Farmers
Airtel network down, users flood social media with complaints; Company confirms outage
Surface modification on Jupiter's moon Europa uncovered: Study
PM Modi to visit Himachal Pradesh, Punjab tomorrow to review flood situation
US: 26-Year-Old Haryana’s Jind Man Allegedly Shot Dead After Objecting To Individual Urinating In Public
Photons collide in the void, quantum simulation creates light out of nothing: Research
Samsung unveils Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy Tab S11 series at IFA trade show in Berlin
This simple diet could help protect memory, even with Alzheimer's genes: Study
Donald Trump Gives Hamas ‘Final Warning’ and Promises Gaza Relief – Could This End the War?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Donald Trump Gives Hamas ‘Final Warning’ and Promises Gaza Relief – Could This End the War?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Donald Trump Gives Hamas ‘Final Warning’ and Promises Gaza Relief – Could This End the War?
Donald Trump Gives Hamas ‘Final Warning’ and Promises Gaza Relief – Could This End the War?
Donald Trump Gives Hamas ‘Final Warning’ and Promises Gaza Relief – Could This End the War?
Donald Trump Gives Hamas ‘Final Warning’ and Promises Gaza Relief – Could This End the War?

QUICK LINKS