Donald Trump Gives Hamas ‘Final Warning’ and Promises Gaza Relief – Could This End the War?

US President Donald Trump stated that his officials are working on a plan which would provide relief to Gaza. Also, he added that Hamas has been given one “final warning”. Talking to reporters, Trump said that Gaza situation is a serious problem and he seeks to solve it, both for Israel and the Middle East. He also noted that the US administration wants to put an end to the war in Gaza and bring home the hostages currently under custody of Hamas.

Earlier, Trump said he had presented a new proposal to end the war, claiming that Israel had agreed to his terms. He urged Hamas to accept the offer, warning them about potential consequences if they refused. The details of Trump’s plan have not been fully disclosed, but Israeli media reports suggest it could involve Hamas releasing all hostages at the start of a truce. In return, Israel would free thousands of Palestinian prisoners, pause major attacks on Gaza City, and enter direct negotiations under Trump’s supervision.

Donald Trump Seeks An End to Gaza War

The announcement comes amid ongoing fighting in Gaza, which has lasted for more than 23 months. US officials have repeatedly stated that Israel has accepted ceasefire efforts, although Israeli leaders have publicly said they will continue military operations. Human rights groups and scholars have criticized the attacks, with some describing them as amounts to genocide.

Israel has not officially responded to Trump’s latest proposal, though sources close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicate the government is taking it seriously. The conflict continues to draw international attention, with calls for a halt to attacks and efforts to secure the safe return of hostages.

Will Palestinians Be Forced to Vacate Their Land?

Trump’s efforts reflect ongoing US involvement in trying to mediate the war, though the outcome of the proposal remains uncertain as fighting continues and both sides weigh their next moves.

Amid these, Israel has continued to push deeper into Gaza despite several European nations and Rights Groups urging Benjamin Netanyahu to reconsider his decision. However, Israeli forces say they are targeting Hamas gunmen in the war-torn territory. Over 64,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the war.

