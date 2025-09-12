LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk
LIVE TV
Home > World > Big Jackpot For This Country, Could Become Europe’s ‘Saudi Arabia’ As It Finds Treasure Worth Thousands Of Crores In…

Big Jackpot For This Country, Could Become Europe’s ‘Saudi Arabia’ As It Finds Treasure Worth Thousands Of Crores In…

For a continent that imports nearly all of its energy, this discovery offers hope that European nations can gradually lessen their dependence on foreign oil.

Representational image (freepik)
Representational image (freepik)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 12, 2025 12:40:35 IST

Hungary has discovered a major oil field that could change its destiny. The reserve, found near the town of Galgahévíz in northern Hungary, is capable of producing around 1,000 barrels of crude oil per day, according to reports. The discovery was announced by Hungary’s oil and gas company MOL, which called the find “significant for the country’s energy security.”

Europe has long relied on imports for its energy needs, with most oil and gas previously coming from countries like Russia. The Ukraine war disrupted these flows. The Galgahévíz-4 well could help Hungary reduce its reliance on imports, providing a more stable and secure domestic supply.

Dr György Bacsa, Managing Director of MOL Hungary, said, “Domestic production reduces import dependency. Uncertainties surrounding supply routes make domestic sources the best option. That is why we prioritize hydrocarbon exploration in Hungary.” Experts are calling Hungary the “Saudi Arabia of Europe” because of the country’s new potential to produce oil at home.

The discovery comes amid ongoing energy tensions in the region. Hungary still imports oil from Russia, despite being a NATO member. Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó noted that attacks on the Druzhba pipeline, which carries Russian oil to Hungary, would be considered attacks on the country itself. Szijjártó also said that Hungary remains open to buying Russian oil due to a lack of alternatives, while some European nations reportedly purchase Russian oil indirectly at lower prices. Currently, only Hungary and Slovakia openly buy oil and gas from Russia.

This new domestic oil source could reduce Hungary’s exposure to geopolitical risks, strengthen its energy security, and give Europe a small but important step toward self-reliance.

ALSO READ: Meet World’s First AI Minister ‘Diella’, Introduced To Tackle Corruption In This Country, Name Is…

Tags: HungaryHungary oil discovery

RELATED News

India-France hold 17th Meeting of Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism
US Attorney files plea for FDR data of crashed AI-171, claims possible water leak lead to short circuit
Nepal: High-level meeting at President House postponed; to take place in the afternoon
Charlie Kirk Death Update: FBI Releases New Images Of ‘Person of Interest,’ Here’s What We Know So Far
Death toll from Gen Z protests rises to 34 in Nepal; high-level crisis meeting scheduled at President's House

LATEST NEWS

Congress Posts AI Generated Video Of PM Modi And His Mother Slamming Him Of Vote Chori, Watch
Prioritizing Quality and Patient Safety with Digital Transformation, RS Pondok Indah Group Becomes First in Indonesia to Achieve HIMSS EMRAM Stage 7
Meet David Ellison, Billionaire Hollywood Producer Whose Father Larry Ellison Is Richer Than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani
Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: India, Afghanistan Lead Early Battles, Net Run Rates in Spotlight
Ethiopians Jemal Mekonen, defending champion Alemaddis Eyayu headline Delhi Half Marathon
Letter warns of bomb threat, Delhi High Court proceedings disrupted: Sources
Ek Chatur Naar Movie Review: Hilarious Twists, Clever Comedy, And Fun That Keeps You Guessing!
Big Jackpot For This Country, Could Become Europe’s ‘Saudi Arabia’ As It Finds Treasure Worth Thousands Of Crores In…
Bihar Woman Killed Over Dowry, Mother Collapses And Dies: Another Suicide In Maharashtra Reported
ALERT! Infosys Announces Biggest Ever ₹18,000 Crore Buyback; Shares Jump 2%, This Is The Signal Investors Needed
Big Jackpot For This Country, Could Become Europe’s ‘Saudi Arabia’ As It Finds Treasure Worth Thousands Of Crores In…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Big Jackpot For This Country, Could Become Europe’s ‘Saudi Arabia’ As It Finds Treasure Worth Thousands Of Crores In…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Big Jackpot For This Country, Could Become Europe’s ‘Saudi Arabia’ As It Finds Treasure Worth Thousands Of Crores In…
Big Jackpot For This Country, Could Become Europe’s ‘Saudi Arabia’ As It Finds Treasure Worth Thousands Of Crores In…
Big Jackpot For This Country, Could Become Europe’s ‘Saudi Arabia’ As It Finds Treasure Worth Thousands Of Crores In…
Big Jackpot For This Country, Could Become Europe’s ‘Saudi Arabia’ As It Finds Treasure Worth Thousands Of Crores In…

QUICK LINKS