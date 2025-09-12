LIVE TV
Home > World > Meet World's First AI Minister 'Diella', Introduced To Tackle Corruption In This Country, It Is…

Meet World’s First AI Minister ‘Diella’, Introduced To Tackle Corruption In This Country, It Is…

She will be in charge of overseeing public procurement, a key area where governments often face corruption risks.

World’s first AI ‘minister’ Diella (X)
World’s first AI ‘minister’ Diella (X)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Last updated: September 12, 2025 09:06:41 IST

Albania recently made history as it appointed an artificial intelligence-powered minister. Prime Minister Edi Rama announced this major update on Thursday during a Socialist Party meeting in Tirana, according to Reuters.

The new minister’s name is Diella and it means “sun” in Albanian. She will be in charge of overseeing public procurement, a key area where governments often face corruption risks. Rama described Diella as “the first member of the cabinet who does not physically exist but is created virtually through AI.”

According to the prime minister, Diella’s main task will be to take over decision-making in government tenders from ministries and transfer that responsibility to an incorruptible AI system. “She is the servant of public procurement,” Rama said, adding that Albania is taking a “step-by-step” approach to make sure public tenders become “100 percent incorruptible” and that every fund involved is “100 percent transparent.”

Diella will also have the authority to “hire talents from all over the world.” Rama said the government sees this as a way to modernize its operations and build public trust.

Albanians are already familiar with Diella through the e-Albania platform, which provides access to most public services online. Her avatar has been designed as a young woman wearing traditional Albanian clothing.

The government’s larger goal is to expand digital services, reduce corruption, and make all state processes more transparent for both citizens and businesses. Future plans include introducing AI auditing and setting up strict accountability frameworks to monitor AI-driven decisions.

QUICK LINKS