This Country Is Offering Permanent Residency For Under Rs 12000, Indians Can Also Apply, Here’s How

For many people living in Germany is a dream. One of the most secure ways to achieve this is by applying for a settlement permit. This permit allows you to live in Germany with your family without restrictions and gives you the freedom to work in any form.

Under Germany’s Residence Act, you are considered a skilled worker if you meet any of these conditions:

-You have a German or recognised foreign university degree

-You hold equivalent vocational training

-You are an EU Blue Card holder

-You are an international researcher

General Requirements

To qualify, you must have lived in Germany with a valid skilled worker residence permit (Sections 18a, 18b, 18d or 18g) for at least three years. Other conditions include:

-Securing your livelihood without state benefits

-Paying into the statutory pension system for at least 36 months

-Having a job related to your permit

-Demonstrating B1-level German language skills

-Showing knowledge of German law and society

-Proving sufficient living space for yourself and your family

Once you meet the requirements, the next step is to book an appointment with your local immigration office, which will guide you through the paperwork and documents needed.

With this permit, skilled workers and their families can finally call Germany their permanent home.

