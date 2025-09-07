This Country Is Offering Permanent Residency For Under Rs 5000, Indians Can Also Apply, Here’s How

There are many countries in the word where Indians wish to travel someday. There are also nations where Indian want to earn and settle. Notably, there is a country which is offering permanent residency for Indians, but there is a catch. The nation is known for its cherry blossoms, modern cities, and rich culture. The name of this country is Japan.

It is one of the most desired destinations in the world, and for many people it is a dream to earn and live the Japanese life. The good news is that the country offers Permanent Residency (PR), and Indians are also eligible to apply.

What is Japan’s Permanent Residency?

Permanent Residency in Japan allows foreigners to live in the country for an unlimited time. Unlike temporary visas, this status does not need renewal every few years.

Who Can Apply?

Applicants must have lived in the country for at least 10 years. They should also have financial stability, no criminal record, and no violations of immigration laws.

For some applicants, the waiting period is shorter:

-If married to a Japanese citizen or permanent resident for more than three years and living in Japan for at least one year.

– Children of Japanese citizens or PR holders can apply after one year.

-Highly skilled professionals can apply earlier through a points-based system.

What Documents Are Needed?

Applicants must submit an application form, valid passport, residence card, proof of residence, income, and bank statements. Tax certificates, social security payment records, and documents from a guarantor are also required. If married or applying through family, marriage or family registration papers are necessary. All documents must be in Japanese or have official translations.

How to Apply?

The application must be submitted to the local Immigration Bureau before the applicant’s visa expires. The fee is 8,000 Japanese Yen (around Rs 4,789), paid with revenue stamps. Processing usually takes 4–8 months. Once approved, the applicant exchanges their current residence card for a permanent one at the municipal or ward office.

