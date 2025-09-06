LIVE TV
Home > World > This Country Is Offering Permanent Residency For Under Rs 27000, Indians Can Also Apply, Here's How

This Country Is Offering Permanent Residency For Under Rs 27000, Indians Can Also Apply, Here’s How

If you meet the eligibility requirements, permanent residency lets you stay in the country without time limits.

Representational image (Pixabay)
Representational image (Pixabay)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 6, 2025 14:08:49 IST

Brazil is one of the most popular destinations for those looking to relocate in any other country. Notably, the country is famous for its natural beauty, and culture The country now offers permanent residency (PR), allowing foreigners to live, work, and study in Brazil indefinitely. Indians are also eligible to apply.

Notably, there are several pathways to obtain PR:

-Investing in a Brazilian business.

-Skilled workers can get temporary residence visas through employment sponsorship.

-Marrying a Brazilian citizen or having a Brazilian child.

-Retired foreigners with a steady income.

-Since 2024, graduates from accredited Brazilian universities with local jobs can apply for a two-year permit.

Meanwhile, to qualify for Brazil PR, applicants must meet certain conditions:

– Investment of BRL 700,000 in real estate or BRL 500,000 (about Rs 81.5 lakh) in a Brazilian business,.

– Skilled professionals, that includes, researchers, professors, or scientists with a valid job offer.

– Retirees must demonstrate a regular pension income of around USD 2,000 per month.

– General requirements include a valid passport, police clearance, proof of legal entry, and documents supporting employment, investment, or family ties.

– Permanent residents should not remain outside Brazil for more than two consecutive years.

