Bishop Calls For Mercy For Immigrants And LGBTQ Individuals As Trump Attends Sermon

At the inaugural prayer service held at Washington National Cathedral, Episcopal Bishop Mariann Budde made a heartfelt plea to President Donald Trump, urging him to show mercy to the LGBTQ+ community and undocumented migrant workers. Her appeal came at a time when the Trump administration had already rolled back transgender rights and toughened immigration policies, creating fear among vulnerable communities.

The service, attended by Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and other prominent figures, focused on national unity. However, it was Budde’s direct appeal that captured much of the attention. She referenced Trump’s own belief in being saved by God from assassination, invoking his sense of divine providence to call on him to show compassion for those in need.

“You have felt the providential hand of a loving God. In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now,” she said, addressing Trump.

However, Trump did not seem moved by the sermon. As he walked toward the Oval Office after the service, he was asked about it and remarked, “Not too exciting, was it?” indicating his lack of enthusiasm for the message.

The service, which has been a long-standing tradition since 1933, was different this year. It emphasized the need for unity across political divides rather than focusing on the new administration. The prayers and hymns reflected themes of compassion and togetherness, including a reading from Deuteronomy 10:17-21, which calls for caring for orphans, widows, and those in need.

Despite the inclusivity of the service, the absence of conservative evangelical figures, who have long supported Trump, was noticeable. Some of these supporters were present in the congregation, including Robert Jeffress and Paula White-Cain, but they were not part of the program. This pointed to the broader rift between Trump and certain segments of the Christian community.

Bishop Budde, known for her outspoken criticism of Trump, especially after his controversial photo-op in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church in 2020, used her sermon as an opportunity to directly challenge the president’s policies. Her words sparked a lively debate on social media, with some applauding her boldness and others accusing her of disrespecting the president.

Trump’s attendance at the service, however, was marked by moments of personal connection, particularly with opera singer Christopher Macchio, who performed several hymns, including “Ave Maria” — a song Trump has favored during rallies. The service concluded with Trump joining the congregation in singing “America the Beautiful,” though his interaction with Bishop Budde remained cold, as he did not acknowledge her when clergy members processed past him.

This inaugural prayer service, while calling for unity, highlighted the sharp divisions in the nation and within the religious community itself. Bishop Budde’s appeal for mercy stood in stark contrast to Trump’s administration’s policies, reflecting the deep ideological divides that continue to shape American society.

As the nation grapples with issues of immigration and LGBTQ+ rights, the question of whether mercy and compassion will find a place in the policy-making of the new administration remains open.

