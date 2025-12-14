LIVE TV
Home > World > Bondi Beach Shooting: Gunman Hid Behind Tree, Unarmed Bystander Overpowered Him, Watch Video

Eyewitnesses said the two attackers fired around 50 shots, causing panic among people at the busy beachside area. Many ran for cover as the sound of gunfire echoed across the location.

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: December 14, 2025 15:55:40 IST

Chaos broke out at Sydney’s Bondi Beach after two gunmen opened fire, killing at least 10 people and injuring several others. The shooting, which took place around two hours before the first official police update, sent shockwaves across Australia and triggered a massive emergency response.

In the middle of the terrifying incident, a bystander showed remarkable courage by tackling one of the gunmen. A 15-second video of the act, which has now gone viral on social media, shows the unarmed man hiding behind parked cars before running towards the attacker from behind. He grabs the gunman by the neck, wrestles him to the ground, and snatches away his rifle. The gunman falls flat as the bystander points the weapon back at him, preventing further firing.

Eyewitnesses said the two attackers fired around 50 shots, causing panic among people at the busy beachside area. Many ran for cover as the sound of gunfire echoed across the location.

The New South Wales (NSW) Police issued their first update at 2:17 pm IST on social media platform X, saying they were “responding to a developing incident.” People were urged to avoid the area and take shelter immediately.

“Police are on scene and more information will be provided when it comes to hand,” NSW Police said. Authorities later confirmed that two people have been taken into police custody.

“The police operation is ongoing and we continue to urge people to avoid the area. Please obey all police directions. Do not cross police lines,” police added.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the scenes at Bondi Beach as “shocking and distressing.” He said police and emergency responders were working on the ground to save lives.

First published on: Dec 14, 2025 3:55 PM IST
