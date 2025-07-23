Border Tensions Arise Again? Taiwan Slams China’s Sovereignty Claims

Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) on Wednesday reiterated that the People’s Republic of China (PRC) has never exerted control over Taiwan, calling it an “historical fact that cannot be disputed.”

As reported by local media, the MAC responded to a commentary in the People’s Daily by Chinese scholar Wang Yingjin, who criticized President Lai Ching-te for asserting that the PRC has never ruled Taiwan for even a single day.

In a speech on June 22, Lai referenced the 1951 San Francisco Peace Treaty, which stated that Japan renounced all claims to Taiwan and the Penghu Islands after World War II but did not designate a recipient, indicating that Taiwan was not transferred to the PRC.

Taiwan Dismisses Beijing’s Remarks And Cites Historical Facts and International Consensus

Wang, who leads the Cross-Strait Relations Research Center at Renmin University of China, argued that since 1949, the PRC has exercised sovereignty over Taiwan through political, military, and diplomatic means.

He maintained that international organizations frequently consult Beijing regarding Taiwan’s participation in global matters, which he interprets as evidence of the PRC’s representative authority over the island, according to the CNA report.

Wang also mentioned instances like China’s implementation of anti-secession laws and patrols near Kinmen in 2024 as indications of legal or administrative control over Taiwan.

Most Global Powers Say Taiwan Is Not A Part Of China

Chen Shih-min, an associate professor at National Taiwan University, refuted Wang’s assertions, labeling them as misleading and unconvincing, and pointed out that the global community does not widely recognize Taiwan as part of China.

Chen referred to studies that show that out of 183 countries with diplomatic relations with China, around 66 percent of joint communiques do not acknowledge or accept the notion that Taiwan is part of China, while only about 33 percent explicitly recognize it.

The MAC reaffirmed its position that the PRC has never ruled Taiwan and highlighted that this is a historical truth.

Lai’s statement from June 22, which is part of a recent initiative to address the challenges faced by Taiwan and outline governmental responses, has faced significant backlash from Beijing, which considers Taiwan to be a part of its territory, the CNA report indicated.

(Inputs From ANI)

