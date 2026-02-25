‘Born On The Same Day India Formally Recognised Israel’: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Israeli Parliament While Receiving Knesset’s Highest Honour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed India’s historic relations with Israel on Wednesday, saying he was born on the day India officially recognised Israel and that he is delighted to be going back to a place that has always captivated him. Speaking to the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament, Prime Minister Modi expressed his sincere sympathies to the Israeli people for all those killed in the October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attack.

What Did PM Modi Say While Receiving Knesset’s Highest Honour?

He said countering terrorism requires sustained and coordinated global action, because terror anywhere threatens peace everywhere. “It is a privilege and honour for me to stand before this distinguished house. I do so as the Prime Minister of India and also as a representative of one ancient civilisation addressing another. I bring with me the greetings of 1.4 billion Indians and a message of friendship, respect and partnership,” PM Modi said.

“Nine years ago, I had the good fortune to be the first PM of India to visit Israel, and I’m very happy to be here again, returning to a land to which I always felt drawn. After all, I was on the same day that India formally recognised Israel, September 17, 1950,” he added. PM Modi said no cause can justify the murder of civilians and nothing can justify terrorism. “I also carry with me the deepest condolences of the people of India for every life lost and for every family whose world was shattered in the barbaric terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7th. We feel your pain, we share your grief. India stands with Israel firmly, with full conviction in this moment and beyond,” PM Modi said.

“India has also endured the pain of terrorism for a long time. We remember the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the innocent lives lost, including Israeli citizens. Like you, we have a consistent and uncompromising policy of zero tolerance for terrorism with no double standards. Terrorism aims to destabilise societies, to block development and to erode trust. Countering terrorism requires sustained and coordinated global action because terror anywhere threatens peace everywhere. That’s why India supports all efforts that contribute to durable peace and regional stability,” he added. Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed PM Modi ahead of his address to the Israeli Parliament, Knesset, and described him as “a great friend of Israel, a great champion of the Indian-Israeli alliance, a great leader on the world stage.”

Israeli PM Netanyahu On PM Modi

PM Netanyahu described PM Modi as “dear friend” and said he was deeply moved by the visit. “I have to tell you, Narendra, my dear friend, I am deeply, deeply moved by your visit here today. I’ve never been more moved than by your visit here with us, a great friend of Israel, a great champion of the Indian-Israeli alliance, a great leader on the world stage. Welcome to Jerusalem, my dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and your distinguished delegation,” he said.

“I would almost venture to say, more than a friend, a brother. Now, when you were last here, we, the two of us, were on the Mediterranean coast, and I said, why don’t we take off our shoes and go into the water?… We didn’t walk on water, but we did perform miracles since then. Because what we have done is we’ve doubled our trade, tripled our cooperation, quadrupled our understanding,” he added. Amir Ohana, Speaker of the Knesset, said it his privilege to welcome PM Modi. “As Speaker of the Knesset, I have the immense honour of welcoming him today as the first Prime Minister of India to address the Knesset and create history once more. “Prime Minister Modi, thank you,” he said.

PM Modi was greeted with “Modi, Modi” chanting and given a standing ovation when he arrived at the Parliament. PM Netanyahu and his spouse, Sara Netanyahu, attend the Knesset’s official reception ceremony for PM Modi. Earlier, during his two-day visit to Israel, PM Modi landed in Tel Aviv.

(With Inputs From ANI)

