Bracing For Trump Tariffs, Xi Jinping Strengthens Global Ties At Global Summits

Chinese President Xi Jinping went on a diplomatic offensives following the reelection of Donald Trump by trying to balance the perceived threat of new tariffs with strategic appeals to the Global South. Xi’s efforts are viewed as building China into a stable, more reliable alternative to the erratic policies of the Trump administration.

Xi Speaks to the World as a Deflater of Multilateral Trade

In meetings with world leaders, including those at the G20 in Brazil and EC in Peru, Xi tried to draw a contrast between China’s approach and Trump’s “America First” agenda. His message was simple: China remains a defender of the multilateral global trade system, so far emphasizing stability and cooperation.

Diplomats pointed out a significant change in China’s attitude in these forums, which was when Xi’s team finally turned more constructive. Those Chinese envoys who were always self-centered and mainly interested in their own agenda seemed to be more open to discussing other global-related concerns and willing to build stronger consensus.

Outreach to the Global South

China’s outreach to developing nations has been particularly keenly aimed at the strengthening of ties with the Global South. State news agency Xinhua praised the G20’s integration of the African Union as a full member, underlining how it makes the increasingly important voices of the Global South impact power. Xi’s diplomatic efforts are taken as a calculated attempt to make China the prime force in parts of the developing world where U.S. investments – both financial and political – haven’t kept abreast with what China has been investing.

As stated by Sunny Cheung, associate fellow for China Studies at the Jamestown Foundation, “Xi Jinping’s messaging aims to present China as ‘a more stable and sensible and most importantly a reciprocal partner’ in contrast to the unpredictability perceived with regard to the US.”

Conciliatory Tone with the US and Europe

Xi’s diplomatic offensive also saw him taking a conciliatory tone with European leaders, particularly in light of Trump’s aggressive protectionist policies. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised to work on a mediated solution to EU-China disputes regarding Chinese electric vehicles, while British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed a desire for deeper engagement with Beijing on trade, economy, and broader issues like climate and technology.

European countries, while wary of Trump’s protectionist rhetoric, sought cooperation with China to avoid the economic fallout of rising tariffs.

Xi’s Bet on BRICS and Neighbor Relations

With rising tensions and economic pressures at home, China also has focused on BRICS expansion and reconciliation with the rest of Asia, including India, Japan, and Australia. Xi is betting that these will provide a stable foundation for China as it navigates the uncertain global trade environment during Trump’s second term.

Challenges in the Neighborhood and Europe

Despite the official stance of China as a champion of globalization, analysts claim that China’s outreach might not be completely successful in mitigating growing frictions between China and its neighbors. Territorial disputes in South China Sea, as well as the ongoing conflict on Taiwan and Ukraine, continue to represent serious obstacles towards broader cooperation with, for example, U.S. or its European allies.

As Shi Yinhong, a professor at the country’s Renmin University, has suggested, while China may look to improve its relations with the EU and that bloc’s major powers, it is not likely to give enough on matters of trade, human rights, and territorial claims. This means a significant rapprochement is out of the question, whether or not the policies of Trump happen.

Economic Strain and Limited Global Influence

The domestic problems that China faces, a property crisis and sputtering growth, ensure that its capacity to do so will be constrained. More importantly, however, is the growing unease in Latin America and elsewhere about China’s rising influence, such as when Brazil’s new conservative government outright rejected Beijing’s ambitions on its own monumental Belt and Road Initiative.

Bigger Picture: Geopolitical Impact

Despite the strategic messaging and overtures, some analysts still cannot see China exploiting to the fullest any weakness in US policy. Says Robert Evan Ellis, a professor at the U.S. Army War College: “Brazil’s hesitation to enter China’s Belt and Road Initiative says a lot about the unease that many countries feel toward China rising.”.

