Breaking: Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli Resigns After His House Set Ablaze

Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli stepped down from his position on Monday, Reuters said, citing officials. The decision follows massive protests by citizens, who were on the roads to rally against social media ban by the government.

At least 19 people were killed in the clashes between police and protestors. Moreover, dozens were injured as curfew was imposed in several districts of the country.

Large-Scale Violence During the Protests

Moments before the resignation of KP Sharma, the protestors had attacked Parliament and put the building on fire. The demonstrators reportedly also destroyed houses of almost all major ministers of Nepal, which also includes the home of KP Sharma Oli. The protestors were heard chanting “KP Chor, Desh Chhod” (Thief KP, Quit Country). They also sought action against corruption, reports said.

Earlier, the home of Ramesh Lekhak, Nepal’s former home minister, was torched by the demonstrators. The protests had started after the government blocked 26 social media apps. This included Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and WhatsApp.