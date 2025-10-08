California Declares Diwali A State Holiday, Here’s a List Of Other US States That Already Celebrate The Festival

California has officially recognized Diwali as a state holiday, becoming the third US state to do so after Pennsylvania and Connecticut. Governor Gavin Newsom signed the bill into law on Tuesday, with the law set to take effect on January 1, 2026. The new legislation allows public schools and community colleges to close on Diwali. State employees may opt to take the day off, and public school students will receive an excused absence to celebrate the festival.

South Asian Population in California

The bill was co-authored by Assembly members Ash Kalra of San Jose and Darshana Patel of San Diego. The state has a growing, large, and diverse South Asian community. According to a 2025 Pew survey, nearly one million Indian Americans reside in California.

“To have South Asian children be able to celebrate and share it with others proudly is a significant moment,” Ash Kalra said.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America (VHPA) applauds the State of California for declaring Diwali a state holiday, a proud and historic milestone for Hindu Americans. We thank Governor Gavin Newsom and the California State Assembly for recognizing Diwali as part of the state’s civic… pic.twitter.com/ZOomW7UjY1 — VHP America (@VHPANews) October 7, 2025

Indian American Population

While Diwali is widely celebrated as a major Hindu festival, the legislation also acknowledges its significance for Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists.

San Jose, a city in California’s Silicon Valley, has a substantial Indian American population. Data from the 2025 Pew survey shows that 960,000 of the nation’s 4.9 million Indian Americans – roughly 20% – live in California.

Hindu American organizations, including the Hindu American Foundation (HAF) and the Coalition of Hindus in North America, actively advocated for the law.

Also Read: Donald Trump Meets Canadian PM Carney, Calls US-Canada Trade Relationship A ‘Natural Conflict’

Samir Kalra, managing director of HAF, told Hindustan Times, “The provisions that allow students to take the day off without repercussion and state employees to take paid leave are important leaps toward making Diwali truly accessible to those who celebrate.”

Other advocacy groups, including the Sikh Coalition, contributed to ensuring the bill’s language was inclusive. Puneet Kaur Sandhu, Sacramento-based senior state policy manager for the Sikh Coalition, said, “It’s so meaningful that all of us in the community can take this day to celebrate.”

Thank you @GavinNewsom Governor newsom for Making Diwali a California State Holiday by signing AB 268

Huge thanks to Assembly member @Ash_Kalra & @DrDarshanaPatel for championing this bill and taking to finish line , celebrating light, unity & our diverse communities. pic.twitter.com/KSojMoavVC — Ajay Jain Bhutoria (@ajainb) October 7, 2025

Diwali Celebrations

Diwali, which falls on October 20 this year, originates from the word “Deepavali,” meaning “a row of lights.” Celebrants light rows of lamps to symbolize the victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance. Traditional celebrations include festive gatherings, fireworks displays, feasts, and prayers.

Also Read: Donald Trump Now Links India-Pak Truce To Tariffs, Says ‘We Are Peace Keeper Due To The Power Of Tarrifs’