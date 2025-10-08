LIVE TV
Donald Trump Meets Canadian PM Carney, Calls US-Canada Trade Relationship A 'Natural Conflict'

Trump calls US-Canada trade a ‘natural conflict’ (Screengrab: The White House/YouTube)
Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 8, 2025 00:11:54 IST

U.S. President Donald Trump described the relationship between the United States and Canada as having a “natural conflict” on trade while hosting Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House on Monday. Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump acknowledged that trade talks with Canada are more complicated than with any other nation due to their competing business interests and geographical proximity.

“We have a natural conflict,” Trump said. “We compete for the same business, but Canada will walk away very happy after our discussions. The people of Canada will love us again.”

Trump about NAFTA

Trump also hinted that a renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), involving the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, could be on the table. He praised Canada’s recent efforts to curb fentanyl trafficking and emphasized his desire for the Canadian auto sector to thrive.

Prime Minister Carney responded positively, saying, “We’re going to get the right deal.” He acknowledged areas of competition with the U.S. but also highlighted that “there are more areas where we are stronger together.” Trump agreed, noting the mutual benefits of cooperation between the two nations.



A crucial meeting after increased tariffs on Canadian goods

The meeting comes after Trump increased tariffs on Canadian goods in August, raising duties up to 35%, though many items remain exempt under NAFTA. Canada retaliated with its own tariffs on U.S. exports. Both sides played down expectations of an immediate breakthrough, but the meeting suggested a warmer tone in negotiations.

During the session, Trump also discussed broader topics, including the Middle East, the Ukraine conflict, and U.S. domestic issues like government furloughs and potential deployment of the National Guard in Portland, Oregon. In a lighter moment, Trump praised Carney as “a world-class leader” and “a tough negotiator,” joking that his own desire to be “a great man” explains the careful approach to the trade deal.

As trade discussions continue, both leaders expressed optimism, with Trump emphasising that a successful agreement could strengthen U.S.-Canada relations after recent tensions.

First published on: Oct 8, 2025 12:11 AM IST
