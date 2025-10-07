US President Donald Trump Imposes 25% Tariff On US Truck Imports From November 1

US President Donald Trump on Monday said the United States will impose a 25% tariff on all imports of medium and heavy-duty trucks as of November 1, 2025. The statement, made on Trump’s social media platform Truth Social, represents a significant change in US trade policy impacting mostly Canada and Mexico, the leading exporters of such trucks to the US.

Starting November 1st, 2025, all medium and heavy-duty trucks entering the United States from other nations will be tariffed at 25%,” Trump declared. Trump had previously suggested that the tariffs would be effective as of October 1, 2025.

In 2024, the US imported 245,764 medium and heavy-duty trucks, worth $20.1 billion, with $4.5 billion coming from Canada and $15.6 billion from Mexico, based on US Department of Commerce figures. Although these trucks only represent 5% of the US automobile market, the US is responsible for 80% of North America’s demand for medium and heavy-duty vehicles, S&P Global reports.

What Are Medium and Heavy-Duty Trucks?

A medium-duty vehicle in the US usually weighs 14,000 to 33,000 pounds, while heavy-duty trucks are more than 33,000 pounds. The vehicles are mostly applied in logistics, building, and garbage collection, thus playing a vital role in the commercial transport industry.

Effect on Manufacturers and Prices

Industry experts claim the 25% tariff on Class 8 trucks will drive prices from $170,000 to $212,500 prior to federal taxes. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) producing in Canada and Mexico, such as Navistar, Volvo, and Daimler, will be most affected directly. Firms might attempt localising final assembly or adding more component imports to stay away from the tariffs, potentially driving the US market for electric trucks like those of Tesla Inc.

Implications for India

Although Indian truck makers have little presence in the US market for medium- and heavy-duty trucks, India ships $6.79 billion worth of auto components to the US, as per Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA). Even as much as 20% of these shipments may be impacted by Trump’s automotive products tariffs. Indian OEMs with operations in Canada and Mexico are likely to remain less affected.

The new duties will redesign North American truck commerce and may have broader effects on international auto supply chains as businesses adapt to the US policy shift.