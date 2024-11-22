Canada Clears Modi and Top Officials of Involvement in Nijjar’s Killing

Canadian government issued statement clarifying that there is no proof linking PM Modi or his top officials to any criminal activities in Canada

On Friday, the Canadian government issued a statement clarifying that there is no evidence linking Prime Minister Narendra Modi or his top officials to any criminal activities in Canada, including the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. This comes after recent media reports suggested Indian officials, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, were allegedly involved in orchestrating the murder.

The clarification follows an article in a Canadian newspaper citing an unnamed national security official. The article claimed that the plot to murder Nijjar was allegedly sanctioned by Indian officials, including PM Modi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. However, the same report acknowledged that the Canadian government had “no direct evidence” to support these claims.

Canadian Government Responds to Allegations

In its official statement, which was followed after the heightened tension between the two nations, the Canadian government distanced itself from these allegations. The statement clearly stated that no evidence had been found to substantiate any claims linking the Indian government’s top officials to the murder of Nijjar.

Statement from the Deputy Clerk of the Privy Council and National Security and Intelligence Advisor to the Prime Minister, Nathalie G. Drouin: https://t.co/UnKvb46HvE — Privy Council Office (@PrivyCouncilCA) November 22, 2024

“On October 14th, because of a significant and ongoing threat to public safety, the RCMP and officials took the extraordinary step of making public accusations of serious criminal activity in Canada perpetrated by agents of the government of India,” the statement read.

However, it went on to clarify, “The government of Canada has not stated, nor is it aware of evidence, linking Prime Minister Modi, Minister Jaishankar, or NSA Doval to the serious criminal activity within Canada. Any suggestion to the contrary is both speculative and inaccurate.”

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate

This clarification comes amid growing tensions between India and Canada, which have deteriorated since Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations of India’s involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The diplomatic relations have been frosty since Trudeau accused India of being behind the murder last year.

India strongly rejected the allegations, calling the claims “ludicrous” and detrimental to the already strained relationship between the two countries. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal expressed India’s frustration, saying, “We do not normally comment on media reports. However, such ludicrous statements made to a newspaper purportedly by a Canadian government source should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve.”

He added, “Smear campaigns like this only further damage our already strained ties.”

India Denies Involvement in Nijjar’s Murder

India has consistently denied any involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar and has dismissed the accusations as “absurd” and politically motivated. The Indian government has accused Canada of harboring pro-Khalistan extremist groups, which it claims have been operating on Canadian soil.

This diplomatic dispute further intensified last month when the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) accused Indian government agents of involvement in criminal activities, including murder, extortion, and intimidation, on Canadian soil. In response, both India and Canada expelled top diplomats, further souring relations.

The Killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent Khalistani terrorist, was gunned down outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, in June 2023. The murder attracted significant attention and led to increased tensions between the two nations. Earlier this year, Canadian authorities arrested and charged four Indian nationals in connection with Nijjar’s killing.

The case has become a focal point in the ongoing diplomatic rift, with India vehemently denying any connection to the crime while accusing Canada of tolerating extremism. As the investigation continues, the international community closely watches the developments surrounding the case and the increasingly strained relations between Canada and India.