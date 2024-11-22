Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, November 22, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Canada Clears Modi and Top Officials of Involvement in Nijjar’s Killing

Canadian government issued statement clarifying that there is no proof linking PM Modi or his top officials to any criminal activities in Canada

Canada Clears Modi and Top Officials of Involvement in Nijjar’s Killing

On Friday, the Canadian government issued a statement clarifying that there is no evidence linking Prime Minister Narendra Modi or his top officials to any criminal activities in Canada, including the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. This comes after recent media reports suggested Indian officials, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, were allegedly involved in orchestrating the murder.

The clarification follows an article in a Canadian newspaper citing an unnamed national security official. The article claimed that the plot to murder Nijjar was allegedly sanctioned by Indian officials, including PM Modi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. However, the same report acknowledged that the Canadian government had “no direct evidence” to support these claims.

Canadian Government Responds to Allegations

In its official statement, which was followed after the heightened tension between the two nations, the Canadian government distanced itself from these allegations. The statement clearly stated that no evidence had been found to substantiate any claims linking the Indian government’s top officials to the murder of Nijjar.

“On October 14th, because of a significant and ongoing threat to public safety, the RCMP and officials took the extraordinary step of making public accusations of serious criminal activity in Canada perpetrated by agents of the government of India,” the statement read.

However, it went on to clarify, “The government of Canada has not stated, nor is it aware of evidence, linking Prime Minister Modi, Minister Jaishankar, or NSA Doval to the serious criminal activity within Canada. Any suggestion to the contrary is both speculative and inaccurate.”

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate

This clarification comes amid growing tensions between India and Canada, which have deteriorated since Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations of India’s involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The diplomatic relations have been frosty since Trudeau accused India of being behind the murder last year.

India strongly rejected the allegations, calling the claims “ludicrous” and detrimental to the already strained relationship between the two countries. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal expressed India’s frustration, saying, “We do not normally comment on media reports. However, such ludicrous statements made to a newspaper purportedly by a Canadian government source should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve.”

He added, “Smear campaigns like this only further damage our already strained ties.”

India Denies Involvement in Nijjar’s Murder

India has consistently denied any involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar and has dismissed the accusations as “absurd” and politically motivated. The Indian government has accused Canada of harboring pro-Khalistan extremist groups, which it claims have been operating on Canadian soil.

This diplomatic dispute further intensified last month when the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) accused Indian government agents of involvement in criminal activities, including murder, extortion, and intimidation, on Canadian soil. In response, both India and Canada expelled top diplomats, further souring relations.

The Killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent Khalistani terrorist, was gunned down outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, in June 2023. The murder attracted significant attention and led to increased tensions between the two nations. Earlier this year, Canadian authorities arrested and charged four Indian nationals in connection with Nijjar’s killing.

The case has become a focal point in the ongoing diplomatic rift, with India vehemently denying any connection to the crime while accusing Canada of tolerating extremism. As the investigation continues, the international community closely watches the developments surrounding the case and the increasingly strained relations between Canada and India.

MUST READ | Meet 17-Year-Old Prodigy Who Became Youngest To Pass California Bar Exam

Filed under

Canada Canadian Government Hardeep Singh Nijjar Khalistani terrorist Narendra Modi Prime Minister
Advertisement

Also Read

‘Swiggy Instamart Ruined Me,’ Says A Delhi Resident After Condom Delivery At Office Left Him Embarrassed

‘Swiggy Instamart Ruined Me,’ Says A Delhi Resident After Condom Delivery At Office Left Him...

Asian American Women Surpass White Men In U.S. Earnings, Elon Musk Weighs In

Asian American Women Surpass White Men In U.S. Earnings, Elon Musk Weighs In

Melbourne: Holly Bowles Dies After Suspected Methanol Poisoning; Second Teen Death In Laos

Melbourne: Holly Bowles Dies After Suspected Methanol Poisoning; Second Teen Death In Laos

‘Rahul Ji Is Absolutely Correct, Adani Must Be Arrested’: Lalu Yadav

‘Rahul Ji Is Absolutely Correct, Adani Must Be Arrested’: Lalu Yadav

Chinese Man Commutes Weekly Between China And Australia Just To Be With His Girlfriend

Chinese Man Commutes Weekly Between China And Australia Just To Be With His Girlfriend

Entertainment

When Will Spotify Wrapped 2024 Release And How to Access It On Your Desktop? Everything Answered

When Will Spotify Wrapped 2024 Release And How to Access It On Your Desktop? Everything

Leonardo DiCaprio Had THIS To Say When He Reunited With Titanic Co-Star Kate Winslet

Leonardo DiCaprio Had THIS To Say When He Reunited With Titanic Co-Star Kate Winslet

From Using Bee Venom To Vampire Facial, Here’s A List Of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Wildest Beauty Adventures

From Using Bee Venom To Vampire Facial, Here’s A List Of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Wildest Beauty

Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour in Mumbai: From Pre-Booking To Ticket Prices, Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour in Mumbai: From Pre-Booking To Ticket Prices, Here’s Everything You Need

Who Is Manuel Anido Cuesta? Ane De Armas Spotted Packing A PDA With Stepson Of Cuban President

Who Is Manuel Anido Cuesta? Ane De Armas Spotted Packing A PDA With Stepson Of

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox