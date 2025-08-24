LIVE TV
Canada to Fund New US Military Aid for Ukraine Via NATO Initiative, Mark Rutte Says

Canada to Fund New US Military Aid for Ukraine Via NATO Initiative, Mark Rutte Says

Canada is funding a new US weapons package for Ukraine through NATO's PURL initiative. Prime Minister Carney met Zelenskyy in Kyiv for the country's Independence Day celebrations. Meanwhile, NATO is reportedly pursuing Article 5-like guarantees, in a major defense spending boost, and stronger air defense for Ukraine amid ongoing Russian threats.

Canada is funding new US weapons for Ukraine via NATO channel. Zelenskyy has vowed reunification while NATO is reportedly pushing for Article 5-style guarantees while seeking to boost defense spending. (Photo: X)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 24, 2025 18:12:20 IST

Canada has committed new funding toward a package of US military equipment for Ukraine, NATO Chief Mark Rutte announced on Sunday. Taking to social media, Rutte thanked Ottawa for supplying “essential equipment and supplies” to Kyiv. The support builds upon a pledge made at the G7 summit in Alberta in June and aligns with the NATO strategy to streamline weapons deliveries to Ukraine.

Symbolic Meeting in Kyiv

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney travelled to Kyiv to participate in Ukraine’s Independence Day ceremonies alongside President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a gesture that marked continued expression of solidarity amid growing tensions over Russia’s occupation of roughly 20% of the Ukrainian territory so far.

In his Independence Day remarks, Zelenskyy reportedly said, One day, the distance between Ukrainians will disappear, and we will be together again as one family, as one country. It is only a matter of time.”

Boosting NATO Support with the PURL System

Canadian contribution will enter Ukrainian air defense arsenal through NATO’s newly established Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL). Sky News reported. This channel, the report said, allows European allies to fund US weapons packages efficiently. The Netherlands had made announced earlier its contribution of €500 million for Patriot missile systems, prompting calls from Rutte for more allies to join the effort.

NATO Pushes for Stronger Military Commitments

Meanwhile, NATO is ramping up its defense strategy. Secretary-General Rutte revealed that discussions are underway to provide Ukraine with “Article 5‑type” security guarantees — meaning collective defense without full NATO membership. He stressed that any peace would lean heavily on a robust defence pact to deter future aggression.

At the recent Hague Summit, NATO members agreed to raise defense spending to five percent of GDP by 2035, a move Rutte had called a “transformational leap” at the time. He also urged a 400% increase in air and missile defense capabilities to better shield allies from aerial threats.

